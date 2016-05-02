Llegó a La Habana el primer crucero entre EEUU y Cuba en medio siglo (fotos)

Lapatilla
mayo 02 2016, 10:58 am
AFP PHOTO / ADALBERTO ROQUE
El buque “Adonia”, de la compañía Fathom, filial de la empresa Carnival, llegó hoy a La Habana y abrió la primera línea de viajes de cruceros entre Estados Unidos y Cuba en más de medio siglo.
Fotos AFP y EFE
Cubans wave a US and a Cuban flag at the Malecon waterfront as the first US-to-Cuba cruise ship to arrive in the island nation in decades glides into the port of Havana, on May 2, 2016.
The first US cruise ship bound for Cuba in half a century, the Adonia — a vessel from the Carnival cruise’s Fathom line — set sail from Florida on Sunday, marking a new milestone in the rapprochement between Washington and Havana. The ship — with 700 passengers aboard — departed from Miami, the heart of the Cuban diaspora in the United States. / AFP PHOTO / ADALBERTO ROQUE
A Cuban waves a US flag at the Malecon waterfront as the first US-to-Cuba cruise ship to arrive in the island nation in decades glides into the port of Havana, on May 2, 2016.
The first US cruise ship bound for Cuba in half a century, the Adonia — a vessel from the Carnival cruise’s Fathom line — set sail from Florida on Sunday, marking a new milestone in the rapprochement between Washington and Havana. The ship — with 700 passengers aboard — departed from Miami, the heart of the Cuban diaspora in the United States. / AFP PHOTO / ADALBERTO ROQUE
Cubans watch as the first US-to-Cuba cruise ship to arrive in the island nation in decades glides into the port of Havana, on May 2, 2016.
The first US cruise ship bound for Cuba in half a century, the Adonia — a vessel from the Carnival cruise’s Fathom line — set sail from Florida on Sunday, marking a new milestone in the rapprochement between Washington and Havana. The ship — with 700 passengers aboard — departed from Miami, the heart of the Cuban diaspora in the United States. / AFP PHOTO / ADALBERTO ROQUE
Cubans watch as the first US-to-Cuba cruise ship to arrive in the island nation in decades glides into the port of Havana, on May 2, 2016.
The first US cruise ship bound for Cuba in half a century, the Adonia — a vessel from the Carnival cruise’s Fathom line — set sail from Florida on Sunday, marking a new milestone in the rapprochement between Washington and Havana. The ship — with 700 passengers aboard — departed from Miami, the heart of the Cuban diaspora in the United States. / AFP PHOTO / ADALBERTO ROQUE
Cubans wave a US and a Cuban flag at the Malecon waterfront as the first US-to-Cuba cruise ship to arrive in the island nation in decades glides into the port of Havana, on May 2, 2016.
The first US cruise ship bound for Cuba in half a century, the Adonia — a vessel from the Carnival cruise’s Fathom line — set sail from Florida on Sunday, marking a new milestone in the rapprochement between Washington and Havana. The ship — with 700 passengers aboard — departed from Miami, the heart of the Cuban diaspora in the United States. / AFP PHOTO / ADALBERTO ROQUE
The first US-to-Cuba cruise ship to arrive in the island nation in decades glides into the port of Havana, on May 2, 2016.
The first US cruise ship bound for Cuba in half a century, the Adonia — a vessel from the Carnival cruise’s Fathom line — set sail from Florida on Sunday, marking a new milestone in the rapprochement between Washington and Havana. The ship — with 700 passengers aboard — departed from Miami, the heart of the Cuban diaspora in the United States. / AFP PHOTO / ADALBERTO ROQUE
Cubans take pictures as the first US-to-Cuba cruise ship to arrive in the island nation in decades glides into the port of Havana, on May 2, 2016.
The first US cruise ship bound for Cuba in half a century, the Adonia — a vessel from the Carnival cruise’s Fathom line — set sail from Florida on Sunday, marking a new milestone in the rapprochement between Washington and Havana. The ship — with 700 passengers aboard — departed from Miami, the heart of the Cuban diaspora in the United States. / AFP PHOTO / ADALBERTO ROQUE
Cubans watch as the first US-to-Cuba cruise ship to arrive in the island nation in decades glides into the port of Havana, on May 2, 2016.
The first US cruise ship bound for Cuba in half a century, the Adonia — a vessel from the Carnival cruise’s Fathom line — set sail from Florida on Sunday, marking a new milestone in the rapprochement between Washington and Havana. The ship — with 700 passengers aboard — departed from Miami, the heart of the Cuban diaspora in the United States. / AFP PHOTO / ADALBERTO ROQUE
The first US-to-Cuba cruise ship to arrive in the island nation in decades glides into the port of Havana, on May 2, 2016.
The first US cruise ship bound for Cuba in half a century, the Adonia — a vessel from the Carnival cruise’s Fathom line — set sail from Florida on Sunday, marking a new milestone in the rapprochement between Washington and Havana. The ship — with 700 passengers aboard — departed from Miami, the heart of the Cuban diaspora in the United States. / AFP PHOTO / ANA RODRIGUEZ
MIA06. Miami (United States), 01/05/2016.- An armed US Coast Guard (USCG) boat escorts cruise ship Adonia (back), from the new Carnival’s Fathom line, as the vessel is docked at Miami’s port, waiting to sail to Cuba, in Miami, Florida, USA, 01 May 2016. Ship Adonia, with a capacity of 704 passengers, is the first American cruise line to make a voyage to Cuba in about 50 years. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA
MIA05. Miami (United States), 01/05/2016.- A man (L-bottom, obscured) waves a Cuban falg as cruise ship Adonia (R, back), from the new Carnival’s Fathom line, sails Miami’s port escorted by tugboats while on its way to Cuba, in Miami, Florida, USA, 01 May 2016. Ship Adonia, with a capacity of 704 passengers, is the first American cruise line to make a voyage to Cuba in about 50 years. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA
MIA07. Miami (United States), 01/05/2016.- Passengers on board cruise ship Adonia, from the new Carnival’s Fathom line, are seen on the vessel’s deck as it sails Miami’s port while on its way to Cuba, in Miami, Florida, USA, 01 May 2016. Ship Adonia, with a capacity of 704 passengers, is the first American cruise line to make a voyage to Cuba in about 50 years. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA
MIA07. Miami (United States), 01/05/2016.- Passengers on board cruise ship Adonia, from the new Carnival’s Fathom line, are seen on the vessel’s deck as it sails Miami’s port while on its way to Cuba, in Miami, Florida, USA, 01 May 2016. Ship Adonia, with a capacity of 704 passengers, is the first American cruise line to make a voyage to Cuba in about 50 years. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA
HAB01 LA HABANA (CUBA) 02/05/16.- El buque “Adonia”, de la compañía Fathom, filial de la empresa Carnival, arriba hoy, lunes 02 de mayo de 2016, a La Habana (Cuba), abriendo la primera línea de viajes de cruceros entre Estados Unidos y Cuba en más de medio siglo. EFE/Alejandro Ernesto
HAB02 LA HABANA (CUBA) 02/05/16.- El buque “Adonia”, de la compañía Fathom, filial de la empresa Carnival, arriba hoy, lunes 02 de mayo de 2016, a La Habana (Cuba), abriendo la primera línea de viajes de cruceros entre Estados Unidos y Cuba en más de medio siglo. EFE/Alejandro Ernesto
HAB03 LA HABANA (CUBA) 02/05/16.- El buque “Adonia”, de la compañía Fathom, filial de la empresa Carnival, arriba hoy, lunes 02 de mayo de 2016, a La Habana (Cuba), abriendo la primera línea de viajes de cruceros entre Estados Unidos y Cuba en más de medio siglo. EFE/Alejandro Ernesto
HAB04 LA HABANA (CUBA) 02/05/16.- El buque “Adonia”, de la compañía Fathom, filial de la empresa Carnival, arriba hoy, lunes 02 de mayo de 2016, a La Habana (Cuba), abriendo la primera línea de viajes de cruceros entre Estados Unidos y Cuba en más de medio siglo. EFE/Alejandro Ernesto
HAB05 LA HABANA (CUBA) 02/05/16.- El buque “Adonia”, de la compañía Fathom, filial de la empresa Carnival, arriba hoy, lunes 02 de mayo de 2016, a La Habana (Cuba), abriendo la primera línea de viajes de cruceros entre Estados Unidos y Cuba en más de medio siglo. EFE/Alejandro Ernesto
HAB05 LA HABANA (CUBA) 02/05/16.- El buque “Adonia”, de la compañía Fathom, filial de la empresa Carnival, arriba hoy, lunes 02 de mayo de 2016, a La Habana (Cuba), abriendo la primera línea de viajes de cruceros entre Estados Unidos y Cuba en más de medio siglo. EFE/Alejandro Ernesto
La embarcación, con 704 pasajeros a bordo, entre ellos una docena de cubano-estadounidenses, ya entró en la bahía de La Habana y realiza en este momento las maniobras de atraque en la terminal de cruceros “Sierra Maestra”, situada en el centro histórico de La Habana.
El arribo del “Adonia” atrajo la mirada de decenas de curiosos que se congregaron en la avenida Malecón y en la zona del antiguo Castillo del Morro para presenciar su entrada a la bahía de La Habana tras una travesía de unas ocho horas.
Algunos de los espectadores que acudieron a la zona del litoral habanero hoy portaban banderas cubanas e incluso alguno llevaba una de Estados Unidos, según pudo constatar Efe.
En las cubiertas de la embarcación se podía ver a grupos de los pasajeros que contemplaban las primeras vistas de la capital cubana en este viaje inaugural e histórico.
El programa de este crucero con salida desde Miami cada dos semanas con destino a Cuba, incluye un programa de actividades en mar y tierra de carácter cultural, educativo y humanitario.
Carnival, la mayor empresa de cruceros del mundo, promete a los viajeros de esta ruta marítima una “experiencia de inmersión cultural” durante una ruta de siete días alrededor de la isla, con una primera escala en La Habana, y las siguientes paradas en Cienfuegos, y Santiago de Cuba. EFE