#Rio2016 Eventos mundiales en el Maracaná con Dilma y sin Dilma (Fotos)

FotorCreated

 

Este viernes fue la inauguración de las Juegos Olímpicos Río 2016 en el estadio Maracaná (Brasil) donde hace dos años se realizaba la clausura pero del Mundial de fútbol Brasil 2014 que contó con la presencia de la entonces presidenta, Dilma Rousseff.

En esta oportunidad, Rousseff no asistió a los Juegos Olímpicos luego de ser suspendida provisoriamente de la presidencia mientras se resuelve el juicio de destitución que se tramita en el Congreso. Tras ello anunció la semana pasada que no participaría de los Juegos porque ha sido relegada a un segundo plano.

A continuación le presentamos una fotocomparación de eventos deportivos de magnitud mundial en el estadio Maracaná #ConDilma y #SinDilma:

Maracaná #Con Dilma

Maracaná #SinDilma

 