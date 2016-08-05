Rio2016 Eventos mundiales en el Maracaná con Dilma y sin Dilma (Fotos)

Lapatilla
agosto 05 2016, 7:55 pm
Este viernes fue la inauguración de las Juegos Olímpicos Río 2016 en el estadio Maracaná (Brasil) donde hace dos años se realizaba la clausura pero del Mundial de fútbol Brasil 2014 que contó con la presencia de la entonces presidenta, Dilma Rousseff.
(LaPatilla.com)
En esta oportunidad, Rousseff no asistió a los Juegos Olímpicos luego de ser suspendida provisoriamente de la presidencia mientras se resuelve el juicio de destitución que se tramita en el Congreso. Tras ello anunció la semana pasada que no participaría de los Juegos porque ha sido relegada a un segundo plano.
A continuación le presentamos una fotocomparación de eventos deportivos de magnitud mundial en el estadio Maracaná
: #ConDilma y #SinDilma Maracaná #Con Dilma
Colombian singer Shakira (C) performs during a closing ceremony ahead of the final football match between Germany and Argentina for the FIFA World Cup at The Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 13, 2014. AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS
Colombian singer Shakira (R) performs during a closing ceremony ahead of the final football match between Germany and Argentina for the FIFA World Cup at The Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 13, 2014. AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS
Maracaná #SinDilma
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening Ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. The Maracana Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony is seen from the Mangueira favela slum.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Actors perform during the opening ceremony
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Actors perform during the opening ceremony
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening Ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers are seen during the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Actors perform during the opening ceremony
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening Ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. A general view during the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening Ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Actors perform during the opening ceremony
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening Ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Performers take part in the opening ceremony.
2016 Rio Olympics – Opening ceremony – Maracana – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – 05/08/2016. Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony
