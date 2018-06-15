En FOTOS: El vibrante España – Portugal, con sabor a final, de #Rusia2018

Jun 15 2018, 3:53 pm
Soccer Football – World Cup – Group B – Portugal vs Spain – Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia – June 15, 2018 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scores their third goal REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Con triplete de Cristiano Ronaldo, el último en el minuto 90 + 2, Portugal y España firmaron un vibrante encuentro con sabor a final en el Mundial Rusia 2018. Costa, por España, marcó dos tantos y Nacho uno.
Soccer Football – World Cup – Group B – Portugal vs Spain – Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia – June 15, 2018 Spain’s Diego Costa in action with Portugal’s Pepe REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Soccer Football – World Cup – Group B – Portugal vs Spain – Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia – June 15, 2018 Spain’s David Silva shoots at goal REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Soccer Football – World Cup – Group B – Portugal vs Spain – Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia – June 15, 2018 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo scores their third goal from a free kick REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sochi (Russian Federation), 15/06/2018.- Nacho (C) of Spain celebrates with his teammates after scoring the 3-2 lead during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group B preliminary round soccer match between Portugal and Spain in Sochi, Russia, 15 June 2018. (RESTRICTIONS APPLY: Editorial Use Only, not used in association with any commercial entity – Images must not be used in any form of alert service or push service of any kind including via mobile alert services, downloads to mobile devices or MMS messaging – Images must appear as still images and must not emulate match action video footage – No alteration is made to, and no text or image is superimposed over, any published image which: (a) intentionally obscures or removes a sponsor identification image; or (b) adds or overlays the commercial identification of any third party which is not officially associated with the FIFA World Cup) (España, Mundial de Fútbol, Rusia) EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Soccer Football – World Cup – Group B – Portugal vs Spain – Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia – June 15, 2018 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo looks dejected as Spain’s Nacho celebrates scoring their third goal with team mates REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Soccer Football – World Cup – Group B – Portugal vs Spain – Fisht Stadium, Sochi, Russia – June 15, 2018 Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo gestures REUTERS/Hannah McKay