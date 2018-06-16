Padre de víctima venezolana de Parkland, Joaquín Oliver, realiza nuevo mural de su hijo (FOTOS)

Patricia y Manuel Oliver en la habitación de Joaquín // Foto: Daniel Shoer Roth / El Nuevo Herald

 

 

Los padres de Joaquín Oliver, una de las víctimas del tiroteo en la escuela de Parkland, en Florida, pintó un nuevo mural en la ciudad.

Esta vez una imagen más fuerte: su hijo con toga y birrete enseñando su certificado de defunción.

Manuel y Patricia Oliver fundaron Change The Ref, con el objetivo de exigir más control de armas en Estados Unidos.

 

