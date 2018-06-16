Padre de víctima venezolana de Parkland, Joaquín Oliver, realiza nuevo mural de su hijo (FOTOS)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Los padres de Joaquín Oliver, una de las víctimas del tiroteo en la escuela de Parkland, en Florida, pintó un nuevo mural en la ciudad.

LaPatilla.com

Esta vez una imagen más fuerte: su hijo con toga y birrete enseñando su certificado de defunción.

Manuel y Patricia Oliver fundaron Change The Ref, con el objetivo de exigir más control de armas en Estados Unidos.

Joaquin Oliver portrayed with his graduation cap and gown holding a certificate of death instead of his high school degree. Joaquin was killed inside his high school in Parkland, FL on Valentine’s day with an AR-15. The message is strong and clear. Visit https://t.co/26Cj5xYsWR pic.twitter.com/6n9MKltRiJ

— Change the Ref (@ChangeTheRef) June 16, 2018