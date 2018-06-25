Falleció Richard Harrison, el “old man” de “El precio de la historia” (Video)

El jefe de la familia protagonista del programa El precio de la historia, Richard Harrison, falleció la mañana de este lunes a los 77 años, confirmado por su hijo Rick en sus redes sociales, según publica el sitio web MDZ.
“El viejo murió rodeado por sus seres queridos. Su familia, el equipo de El precio de la historia y su fans, siempre lo extrañarán mucho. Él era mi héroe y tuve suerte de tener un ?Hombre viejo’ muy genial como mi padre”, dijo Rick.
Por el momento, se desconoce la causa de su muerte.
Richard Benjamin ‘The Old Man’ Harrison passed away this morning surrounded by those he loved. He will be tremendously missed by our family, the team at Gold & Silver Pawn and his many fans the world over. He was my hero and I was fortunate to get a very cool ‘Old Man’ as my dad. That I got to share him with so many others and they got to see what a great family man he was is something I am grateful to have experienced with him. He lived a very full life and through the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’ touched the lives of people all over, teaching them the value of loving your family, hard work and humor. We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers and ask that we are provided some privacy at this time.