En FOTOS: La clasificación de Suiza a octavos de final al igualar con Costa Rica

Soccer Football – World Cup – Group E – Switzerland vs Costa Rica – Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia – June 27, 2018 Switzerland’s Yann Sommer scores an own goal and the second goal for Costa Rica after Costa Rica’s Bryan Ruiz shot at goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Matthew Childs
Partido de trámite para un conjunto costarricense que dice adiós a Rusia 2018, mientras que para los suizos significaba un choque de cuidado, puesto que en Moscú, serbios y brasileños tenían medio boleto hacia octavos.
Pero Brasil hizo el trabajo, y los helvéticos a medias, un empate a dos goles frente a los ticos bastó para darles el impulso necesario a los europeos para ingresar a octavos.
Soccer Football – World Cup – Group E – Switzerland vs Costa Rica – Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia – June 27, 2018 Switzerland’s Blerim Dzemaili celebrates after the match with Michael Lang REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Soccer Football – World Cup – Group E – Switzerland vs Costa Rica – Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia – June 27, 2018 Switzerland’s Manuel Akanji in action with Costa Rica’s Daniel Colindres REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Soccer Football – World Cup – Group E – Switzerland vs Costa Rica – Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia – June 27, 2018 Costa Rica’s Bryan Ruiz celebrates after taking a penalty that hit the crossbar and was scored by Switzerland’s Yann Sommer with an own goal REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Soccer Football – World Cup – Group E – Switzerland vs Costa Rica – Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia – June 27, 2018 Costa Rica’s Kendall Waston is shown a yellow card by referee Clement Turpin REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Soccer Football – World Cup – Group E – Switzerland vs Costa Rica – Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, Nizhny Novgorod, Russia – June 27, 2018 Switzerland’s Josip Drmic celebrates scoring their second goal with team mates REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Fútbol Fútbol – Copa del Mundo – Grupo E – Suiza vs Costa Rica – Estadio Nizhny Novgorod, Nizhny Novgorod, Rusia – 27 de junio de 2018 Josip Drmic de Suiza celebra anotar su segundo gol con sus compañeros de equipo REUTERS / Matthew Childs
