La nueva tendencia… Tatuajes temporales en la cara (fotos)

Ahora hay una nueva tendencia de moda y belleza: los tatuajes temporales en la cara, una especie de decoración cuidada que está tomando su protagonismo en festivales, encuentros de moda, fotos artísticas y en las redes sociales, reseña Nosotras.
Si hace un tiempo se habían puesto de moda las pecas falsas para el rostro, o incluso las pecas “galaxia”, ahora los tatuajes temporales, de las formas y motivos más diversos, parecen estar ganando su lugar entre los instagramers.
La primera vez que se vio esta tendencia hace un tiempo fue de la mano de la artista taiwanesa John Yuyi, quien ha sabido hacer de los tatuajes temporales en la cara una marca propia. A tal punto que ha hecho una campaña para Gucci.
Forever wishing I was blonde. . . . Eyes @katvondbeauty 10 Year Anniversary Palette dark brown shade for Brows @essence_cosmetics Brow Gel Mascara @colourpopcosmetics My Little Pony Palette @katvondbeauty Saint and Sinner Palette in shade ‘Sabbath’ @katvondbeauty Basketcase Liner @nyxcosmetics Worth The Hype Mascara Lips @elfcosmetics Nude Lip Lacquer Wig @trendywigs Temp tattoo @tattly . . . . . . . . . #trendywigscustomershow #trendywigs #wig #wigfashion #lacefrontal #syntheticwigs #whiteblonde #makeup #makeupoftheday #katvondbeauty #nyx #nyxcosmetics #elf #elfcosmetics #darkeyes #temptattoo #necktattoo #tattly #temporarytattoo #essence #colourpop #colourpopcosmetics #darkmakeup #inked #girlswithpiercings #septum #septumpiercing #wannabemodel #iphoneography #tumblrgirl
Finally posting my cosplay from #comiccon2018 OTL. Had to scribble on the tattoo in literally five minutes so I'm not sure how it came out ? #armistice #armisticecosplay #westworld #westworldcosplay #sdcc2018 #comiccon2018 #cosplay #makeupart #temptattoo #tattoo #nerd
“I celebrate #Pride, out loud and in the streets, because I know viscerally what my visibility means for people who cannot be visible where they are. I’ve been out and proud for 18 years, and now it’s more important than ever.” ? French Smith-O’Connor is the Director of Global Initiatives at @outleadership, a network of LGBT+ leaders in business. “I have the privilege of working with inspirational #OutLEADERs and many of the world’s best companies who understand that advancing LGBT+ equality helps them realize #ReturnonEquality,” she says. “I‘m inspired and humbled every day by the brave and beautiful queer community working to create a better tomorrow in literally every corner of the globe. I’m proud to be a part of the global queer family 24/7/365.” ? Pronouns // she, hers, her