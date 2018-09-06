Este parque temático es sólo apto para los amantes de las alturas

En China (Chongquin) encontramos el parque temático Wansheng Ordovicia, un lugar no apto para aquellos que sufren vértigo. ¿El motivo? Su pasarela transparente ‘Sky Porch’, que se sitúa a 300 metros del suelo y lo convierten en uno de los lugares más visitados por los amantes de las alturas. La impresionante pasarela fue inaugurada en 2017 y si llegas a visitarla seguro que te quedarás embobada con sus vistas. ¡Y no es para menos!
? Wansheng’s Ordovician Theme Park I didn’t even know about the existence of this park till this woman I was on a tour with told me about it. Had to book a tour because it’s too far and hard to get there on my own. It wasn’t even on my lonely planet book or on the list of “things to do in Chong Qing” There’s the A shaped platform, an 18m and 4m swing (which I didn’t get to try due to time constrains), a sky walk thing which starts off with the planks relatively close to each other then it becomes a gaping hole to coward land and also this grille walk that’s kinda like the sky walk but instead of glass it’s metal bars. (You can hear me audibly “tsk” at the guy who bounced on it) Also a few others that I didn’t manage to see but these were the main attractions of the theme park. The tour only gave me 4 hours to roam around and I wasted too much time just watching people freak out. #ordovicianthemepark #chongqing #wansheng #china
Además, el parque tiene una serie de atracciones que lo hacen aún más emocionante. Ejemplo de ello es su columpio, que cuelga a 300 metros de altura, y que los más atrevidos no dudan en probar.
Por no hablar de otro de sus puentes, suspendido a 150 metros del suelo sobre un acantilado, y cuyas varillas de metal están bastante separadas. ¡Menudo miedo!
Obviamente, el recinto cuenta con todos los sistemas de seguridad para evitar percances y, además, ofrece la posibilidad de hacer barranquismo, escalada o ‘rafting’. ¿Preparada para sacar el billete a China?
