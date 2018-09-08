Excongresista de EEUU criticó que funcionarios revelaran detalles al NYT sobre la reunión con militares venezolanos

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales
Roger Noriega / Foto Archivo

 

Roger Noriega, un excongresista y exdiplomático de los Estados Unidos, criticó que funcionarios estadounidenses revelaran información sobre la reunión que sostuvieron con militares venezolanos que se habían disgustado con el autoritarismo de Maduro

LaPatilla.com

Mediante su cuenta en la red social Twitter, Noriega expresó que “a pesar de que los medios no son el “enemigo del pueblo”, es ilegal y vergonzoso que los funcionarios estadounidenses filtraran detalles a la @newyorktimes”.

 