Excongresista de EEUU criticó que funcionarios revelaran detalles al NYT sobre la reunión con militares venezolanos

Roger Noriega, un excongresista y exdiplomático de los Estados Unidos, criticó que funcionarios estadounidenses revelaran información sobre la reunión que sostuvieron con militares venezolanos que se habían disgustado con el autoritarismo de Maduro

LaPatilla.com

Mediante su cuenta en la red social Twitter, Noriega expresó que “a pesar de que los medios no son el “enemigo del pueblo”, es ilegal y vergonzoso que los funcionarios estadounidenses filtraran detalles a la @newyorktimes”.

Although the media are *not* the “enemy of the people,” it is unlawful and shameful that US officials leaked details to the @nytimes about @CIA meetings. This undermines the search for a response to the #Venezuela threat. @SecPompeo @AmbJohnBolton @marcorubio should investigate. https://t.co/dPbgqsKzFx

— Roger Noriega (@rogernoriegaUSA) 8 de septiembre de 2018