La crisis de Venezuela es tan profunda que las personas están abandonado a sus mascotas

Era el sexto cumpleaños de Sheldon, y Mary Cruz Lema se vio en la necesidad de entregarlo.

Tras la profunda crisis económica de Venezuela, ella y su esposo habían estado luchando por alimentar a su amado Schnauzer blanco y negro. Sus salarios, ella como maestra de escuela, y él como enfermero, no equivalía a más de USD 10 al mes, apenas lo suficiente como para cubrir sus comidas para ellos y sus dos hijos.

Por Rachelle Krygier/The Washington Post

@rachellekrygier

Vía Infobae

En enero, su presupuesto era tan ajustado que se vio obligada a dejar de comprar champú para mascotas y comenzar a limitar sus comidas a una por día. En junio, su único sustento eran unas pocas verduras sobrantes. Sheldon, que había sido un animal divertido, se convirtió en un animal letárgico, que se mantenía sentado en un rincón.

“Miraba al perro y no podía dormir. Tenía que hacer algo urgentemente”, relató Lema.

Así que dio un paso cada vez más común en esta nación en proceso de colapso: renunciar a la mascota familiar.

Si la vida en Venezuela se ha vuelto difícil para los humanos, se ha vuelto aún más difícil para muchas mascotas. Con un aumento de la inflación, los alimentos para perros y la atención veterinaria no están al alcance de millones de personas. Un kilo de comida para perros, por ejemplo, ahora cuesta el equivalente a tres semanas de salario para un trabajador con salario mínimo.

El resultado, dicen los especialistas en animales, ha sido una población de perros abandonados en las calles y un aumento del número de refugios con insuficientes fondos. Aunque no hay cifras oficiales confiables sobre el fenómeno, los funcionarios de ocho refugios en la capital, Caracas, señalaron que habían visto un aumento de aproximadamente el 50 por ciento en el número de mascotas en sus instalaciones este año. Al mismo tiempo, las adopciones de mascotas han disminuido hasta en un tercio.

“Las personas se ven obligadas a elegir sus prioridades, los perros, en su mayoría, no lo son” apuntó Esmeralda Larrosa, propietaria de la Fundación de Animales Kauna, un refugio en Caracas. Su refugio ahora está luchando por alimentar a sus 125 perros, incluidos 15 que llegaron hace dos semanas. “El aumento del abandono que estamos viendo es una locura”, comentó.

Docenas de perros, muchos de ellos demacrados, languidecían dentro del Refugio de Evelia, al este de Caracas. El olor a orina de perro se impregnó en el ambiente, un aroma difícil de eliminar en una ciudad donde el agua corriente llega solo de manera intermitente a negocios y hogares. Un pequeño y esquelético caniche negro, traído una semana antes, estaba sentado en una esquina. Un golden retriever de 1 año, recientemente entregado por un hombre que no podía alimentarlo, vagaba por el jardín.

“Todos los días son increíblemente tristes”, decía Aida López Méndez, de 52 años, una de las propietarias del refugio. “Nunca pensamos que la situación pudiera volverse tan trágica”.

A medida que aumentan los precios de los bienes y servicios, apuntó Larrosa, se vio obligada a suspender la mayoría de las vacunas y los tratamientos médicos para los animales. Las inyecciones de anestesia para operaciones con animales, por ejemplo, pueden costar grandes sumas de dinero.

Al mismo tiempo, las donaciones a los refugios han disminuido drásticamente. Para subsistir, Larrosa está alimentando a sus perros con piezas de carne desechadas de un restaurante cercano. Y nuevos animales están llegando en condiciones cada vez peores.

“En la mayoría de los casos, recibimos perros desnutridos”, reveló. Tres de esos perros fueron dejados en su puerta el mes pasado. Dos murieron en pocas semanas.

Tanta para las mascotas como para las personas, es probable que la crisis empeore. Los problemas de este país petrolero son el resultado de una combinación de factores, que incluyen precios más bajos del petróleo, corrupción y políticas socialistas fallidas. En un intento por estabilizar la economía, el presidente Nicolás Maduro, sucesor de Hugo Chávez -que murió en 2013-, anunció un aumento del salario mínimo del 3.000 por ciento el mes pasado.

Hasta ahora, sin embargo, esa medida y otras parecen haber fracasado, y los precios de los productos básicos casi se han duplicado.

Algunos refugios están considerando cerrar una vez que puedan colocar a todos sus perros.

“Es una situación crítica porque tenemos que gastar tres veces más de lo que solíamos para mantener a cada animal”, lamentó Mariant Lameda, propietaria de la Red de Apoyo Canino, que tiene 270 perros. Solo uno ha sido adoptado este año, en comparación con los 13 del año pasado y más de 200 en 2015.

La crisis está obligando a personas como Johnny Godoy, un hombre de negocios de 40 años, a tomar decisiones desesperadas sobre sus mascotas. Incapaz de salir adelante con el dinero que gana vendiendo productos de papel, Godoy planea mudarse a Perú, en un trayecto de más de 3.200 kilómetros. Pasó meses tratando de encontrar una familia con la que pudiera dejar a su pinscher de 6 años.

“Debido a la situación del país, es difícil encontrar a alguien que quiera quedarse con ella. Pero no puedo llevarla. Me voy en autobús y todavía no sabemos cuánto tiempo tardaremos en establecernos. Vamos a extrañarla”.

Para Lema, la maestra, despedirse de su perro fue una de las experiencias más traumáticas de su vida. En esa mañana de finales de junio, salió de casa con Sheldon, acompañada de sus dos hijos, al tiempo que los representantes del grupo de ayuda humanitaria llegaban en auto para recoger a la mascota. Los tres lloraban. Su hijo, autista, estaba realmente angustiado.

Ella le entregó a los trabajadores la almohada púrpura de Sheldon, su pequeña colcha roja y el perro. Cuando el vehículo comenzó a alejarse, su hijo de 13 años comenzó a golpear la ventanilla del auto gritando por su mascota.

Lema confesó que se guardó la placa de identificación de Sheldon como recuerdo.

Venezuela’s crisis is so bad that people are abandoning their beloved pets

By Rachelle Krygier

September 13 at 6:00 AM

CARACAS, VENEZUELA — It was Sheldon’s 6th birthday, and Mary Cruz Lema realized she had to give him up.

As Venezuela’s economic crisis had deepened, she and her husband had been struggling to feed their beloved black and white schnauzer. Their collective salaries — hers as a schoolteacher, and his as a nurse — equaled no more than $10 a month, barely enough to cover meals for themselves and their two children.

The last time Sheldon had had a dog treat was in November. By January, their budget was so tight that Lema was forced to stop buying pet shampoo, and begin limiting his meals to one a day. By June, his only sustenance was a few leftover vegetables from the family table. Once playful, Sheldon became lethargic — sitting in a corner in distress.

“I looked at the dog and couldn’t sleep,” said Lema. “It felt urgent.”

So she took a step that is becoming increasingly common in this collapsing nation: giving up the family pet.

If life in Venezuela has become hard for humans, it has become even harder for many pets. With inflation soaring toward 1 million percent, dog food and veterinary care have spiraled out of reach for millions of people. One kilo — or 2.2 pounds — of dog food, for instance, now costs nearly the equivalent of three weeks’ salary for a minimum-wage worker.

A shelter in eastern Caracas is taking in some of the abandoned pets of Venezuelans fleeing the country's economic collapse.

The result, animal specialists say, has been an exploding population of abandoned dogs on the streets and rising numbers in underfunded shelters. Although there are no reliable national figures on the phenomenon, officials from eight shelters in the capital, Caracas, said they had seen a roughly 50 percent rise in the number of pets left at their facilities this year. At the same time, pet adoptions have a dropped by as much as a third, they said.

“People are being forced to choose their priorities, and dogs for the most part aren’t one of them,” said Esmeralda Larrosa, owner of the Kauna Animal Foundation, a Caracas shelter. Her facility, she said, is now struggling to feed its 125 dogs — including 15 that arrived within the previous two weeks. “The rise in abandonment we are seeing is simply crazy.”

On one recent morning, dozens of dogs, many of them emaciated, languished inside Evelia’s Shelter in eastern Caracas. The smell of dog urine filled the air — a scent hard to expunge in a city where running water is arriving only intermittently at businesses and homes. A tiny, skeletal black poodle — brought in a week earlier — sat in one corner. A 1-year-old golden retriever, recently surrendered by a man unable to feed him, roamed the yard.

“Every day is incredibly sad,” said Aida Lopez Mendez, 53, one of the shelter’s owners. “We never thought the situation could get so tragic.”

As prices of goods and services surge, Larrosa said, she has been forced to cease most vaccinations and medical treatments for the animals. Anesthesia injections for animal operations, for instance, can cost the equivalent of $50 — a king’s ransom.

At the same time, donations to shelters have fallen drastically. To get by, Larrosa is feeding her dogs discarded pieces of meat from a nearby restaurant. And new animals are arriving in ever-worse conditions.

“We mostly get malnourished dogs now,” she said. Three such canines were left at her door last month; two died within weeks.

For pets as well as people, the crisis here is likely to get worse. This petroleum-rich country’s woes are the result of a combination of factors — including lower oil prices, corruption and failed socialist policies. In an attempt to stabilize the economy, President Nicolás Maduro — the successor of Hugo Chávez, who died in 2013 — announced a 3,000 percent minimum-wage hike last month.

So far, though, that measure and others have seemed to backfire, with prices for basic goods almost doubling.

Some shelters are considering closing once they’re able to place all their dogs.

“It’s a critical situation because we have to spend three times as much as we used to to maintain each animal,” said Mariant Lameda, owner of the Network of Canine Support, which has 270 dogs. Only one has been adopted this year, compared to 13 last year, and more than 200 in 2015.

The crisis is forcing people such as Johnny Godoy, a 40-year old businessman, to make desperate decisions about their pets. Unable to get by on the money he makes selling paper products, Godoy is planning to move to Peru, a journey of more than 2,000 miles. He has spent months trying to find a family with whom he can leave his 6-year-old miniature pinscher.

“Because of the country’s situation, it’s hard to find someone who wants to keep her. But I can’t take her; I’m leaving by bus and we still don’t know how long it will take for us to get settled,” he said. “We’re going to miss her horribly.”

For Lema, the teacher, saying goodbye to her dog was one of the most traumatic experiences of her life. On that late June morning, she recalled, she walked out of the house holding Sheldon, accompanied by her two children, as representatives of an animal aid group arrived in a car to pick up the dog. The three of them were crying. Her boy, who is autistic, was especially distraught.

She gave the aid workers Sheldon’s purple pillow, his little red quilt with polka dots, and the dog. As their vehicle started to pull away, her 13-year-old son started hitting the car window, shouting for his pet.

Lema said she kept Sheldon’s dog tag.

“We miss him every single day,” she said.

Anthony Faiola in Miami contributed to this report.