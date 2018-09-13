Realizan campaña para organizar el Congreso de Economía UCAB XXV

Posteado en: Economía, Titulares

El equipo del Congreso de Economía de la Universidad Católica Andrés Bello inició una campaña en la que solicita colaboración para seguir la tradición de organizar este evento académico importante para los estudiantes de Economía y carreras anexas de las distintas universidades del país.

En este, las personas que asistirán podrán disfrutar de foros, debates, charlas y discusiones de temas económicos variados por los mejores profesionales que puede ofrecer el país especializados en estos temas.

The team of the Economics Congress of the Andrés Bello Catholic University wishes to continue the tradition of organizing this important academic event for economics and related careers students of the different universities of the country.

The people who attend will be able to enjoy forums, debates, talks and discussions of varied economic issues dictated by the best professionals that the country can offer specialized in these topics.

