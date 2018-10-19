A voltear un vaso con las nalgas… el nuevo “challenge” que nos lleva concentrados #bootyflipcupchallenge

Los retos de las redes sociales pican y se extienden. En esta oportunidad nos llega (o enteramos) de la existencia del #bootyflipcupchallenge, que consiste en voltear un vaso con las nalgas.

Un simple movimiento de caderas que cuesta realizar. No lo hemos intentado, preferimos volvernos jueces.

