¿Estaremos ante otro guiso monumental por parte de Pdvsa?

Por: Gustavo Coronel

¿Será otro así? Hay que investigar!

*** En Internet no hemos podido localizar un sitio para TRENACO. Esta es la única información que hemos localizado:

http://empresite.eleconomistaamerica.co/CI-TRENACO-COLOMBIA-SAS.html

Abajo transcribo un informe de Alek Boyd sobre un contrato gigantesco supuestamente otorgado a la empresa Colombiana TRENACO, aparentemente sin sólida experiencia petrolera, un contrato que virtualmente delega en la empresa beneficiada la facultad de llevar a cabo todo el trabajo integral de ” CONSTRUCCIÓN DE PLATAFORMAS, PERFORACIÓN Y CONEXIONADO DE POZOS PARA LOS NUEVOS DESARROLLOS DE LA FPO (EEMM PETROMIRANDA, PETROJUNIN, PETROURICA, PETROCARABOBO Y PETROINDEPENDENCIA”, por un monto estimado en más de cuatro mil millones de dólares. Un contrato sombrilla de esta naturaleza es totalmente irregular, ya que representa una autorización abierta para que la empresa beneficiada lleve a cabo todos los trabajos de tipo operacional en la inmensa zona de la faja del Orinoco, la cual está aún por desarrollar. Y que tal empresa sea de poca experiencia, presuntamente controlada por gente de dudosos currículos, como lo sugiere Boyd, lleva la situación al plano de lo que debe ser investigado a fondo.

No hay necesidad de llegar a conclusiones en este momento. Lo que si es necesario es investigar este asunto. Ninguna gerencia sensata daría un contrato de esta magnitud en estas condiciones a una empresa no experimentada. PDVSA es una empresa de la nación venezolana, la cual no debe estar manejada por locos y/o corruptos. Su presidente debe ser interpelado urgentemente por la nueva Asamblea Nacional democrática.

Boyd se anota otro tanto en su incansable esfuerzo por combatir la corrupción en Venezuela.

Este es el trabajo de Boyd:

Did PDVSA give TRENACO a $20bn contract?

INFODIO

Alek Boyd

The email came from a fellow journalist at Colombia’s W Radio, asking for information about Trenaco and/or Alex Saab. The issue at hand was a contract, believed to exceed $7 billion USD, that Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) granted to Trenaco through subsidiary PetroMiranda. Readers of this site may remember my previous investigations into multimillion dollar fraud involving Saab and his Fondo Global de Construcción companies in Venezuela, Ecuador, Malta, Spain and so on. To be frank, I did not know about this new Trenaco venture of Saab, but it did not take long to identify a few patterns.

Trenaco SA is a Swiss outfit(link is external). Registry information identifies Carlos Enrique Gabaldón Vivas(link is external), from Venezuela, as a member of its board. Trenaco has a colorful track record in Colombia(link is external). From August 2012, Carlos Gutierrez Robayo (bother in law of former Bogota’s Mayor Gustavo Petro) was part of the board. There’s enough information out there suggesting that Gutierrez Robayo is another one of those “successful” entrepreneurs that just happen to get lucky with public contracts(link is external). Colombian corruption scandals aside, Trenaco emerged in Venezuela, and participated in a bid (B-131-15-0014(link is external)) for the construction of oil platforms, pipelines, and drilling in new developments located in Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt (pictured).

Trenaco doubled its capital last year, from 20 million Swiss Francs to 40 million (about $40 million USD). That was just before the Petromiranda contract was allegedly granted in August 2015.

Alex Saab, a long time topic of research of mine, is allegedly involved. Cilia’s favourite nephew, Eric Malpica Flores(link is external), is also believed to be involved in the process of granting the contract.

Doubting the alleged $7 billion figure, I consulted with Gustavo Coronel, oil expert and member of PDVSA’s first board.

His reply was:

What sets it apart from normal bids is the size. It seems to be a very big job because they are talking about “SERVICIO INTEGRAL DE CONSTRUCCIÓN DE PLATAFORMAS, PERFORACION Y CONEXIONADO DE POZOS PARA LOS NUEVOS DESARROLLOS DE LA FPO (EEMM PETROMIRANDA, PETROJUNIN, PETROURICA, PETROCARABOBO Y PETROINDEPENDENCIA)”. This means ALL the new facilities that might be needed. In this sense it represents a BLANKET contract, although the client appears to be only PetroMiranda, only one of the five different areas of the Faja… I can tell you, however, that such a blanket bidding is totally out of line with good management practices. Once the company wins such a bid they are in control of EVERYTHING that has to be done in the FAJA in this field of operations. This would be a gigantic job. If, as you say, the contract went to one single company (without bidding, or with a murky process?) this would be highly irregular and has to be investigated.

I managed to get in touch with Carlos Enrique Gabaldón Vivas, previously mentioned as current Trenaco’s board member, to ask whether there was any truth to the rumours. Gabaldón Vivas admitted that Trenaco had participated in the bid, but refused to specify whether contract was granted and related amount, and whether Alex Saab / Carlos Gutierrez Robayo were involved. In his reply he claimed “Trenaco S.A. decidió suspender sus inversiones en Latinoamérica hasta que los mercados emergentes se estabilicen.” Which seems terribly odd for a company that is participating in bids and actively seeking contracts.

But then, while I was doing my own investigation, La W Radio published an article about Trenaco(link is external), claiming that the company has, in fact, received a few contracts in Venezuela that could “exceed $4.4bn and 99.8bn BsF”.

The article goes on to claim that information comes from proyected figures contained in a presentation that Trenaco did about a joint venture geared at developing some 600 oil wells in Venezuela’s Orinoco Belt.

La W Radio claims to have a copy of one of the contracts granted to Trenaco, for $803 million USD, related to just one development. Similar contracts were allegedly granted for similar amounts. The article claims that Trenaco is having financial difficulties in Colombia (debts of some $40 million USD), though one of the most sensational claims is that Alex Saab’s Fondo Global de Construcción became Trenaco’s controlling party in July 2015, adding that Alvaro Pulido took part in Trenaco’s board meetings.

There are a few interesting issues here, perhaps the most obvious being that Trenaco’s board member Gabaldón Vivas stated very clearly in his reply to my questions that Alex Saab has nothing to do with Trenaco. Then there’s that amount in BsF granted: 99.8 billion. That’s either $15.7 billion USD, $8.3 billion USD, or $580 million USD depending onwhich official rate of exchange(link is external) is applied. Given that this is PDVSA, operating in undoubtedly the most important sector of Venezuela’s economy, it would not be a stretch to think that the State will guarantee that Trenaco gets whatever capital it needs in hard currency.

La W Radio politely printed Saab’s explanations as to his non-involvement with the multimillion dollar fraud his Fondo Global de Construcción pulled in Ecuador. Despite his “clarifications” there is a clear trail that links him with the Ecuadorian scam. Sources very close to Saab revealed that he exerted tremendous pressure on Galo Chiriboga, Ecuador’s Attorney General. In addition, a brother of one of Saab’s Venezuelan partners (Luis Eduardo Sánchez Yánez) is a special advisor to President Rafael Correa (pictured). No wonder that Ecuador’s Attorney General’s probe into Saab’s deals is going nowhere.

Alvaro Pulido, another partner of Saab of Colombian origin, also gets a mention in the article. I believe La W Radio got it slightly wrong in that respect. For Pulido’s real name is German Rubio, a once drug cartels associate who was extradited to the U.S. according to sources familiar with Saab’s businesses.

The stellar performance of Alex Saab in Venezuela is easy to explain, if consideration is given to his close relationship with Colombian narco senator Piedad Cordoba. Cordoba was a fixture in Hugo Chavez’s relations with FARC narcoterrorists and, as a matter of fact, has received plenty of support and funds from the Venezuelan caudillo, whose passing did nothing to curtail Saab’s spiraling ventures in Venezuela. Quite the contrary. William Amaro, personal secretary of President Nicolas Maduro and wanted in connection to drug money(link is external), is one of the people that guarantees access and contracts for Saab. A leak to this site even claimed -unconfirmed- that Saab was part of Nicolas Maduro’s official committee in a trip to Vietnam and China last year.

Emails to PDVSA requesting comment have gone unanswered. There’s no reason, however, to doubt La W Radio’s claim of having documents that prove that contracts were indeed granted to Trenaco. Knowing Saab’s trigger-happy and utterly irresponsible lawyers, La W wouldn’t have risked to publish stuff it couldn’t support in court. If indicated amounts are true this may well be one of the largest corruption scams ever perpetrated by PDVSA, for how come a $40-million-dollar company, that will have to subcontract all work, gets to be granted such an important and valuable contract? I understand Saab has been for a while in the crosshairs of U.S. Federal Agencies. With the late flurry of detentions, indictments, and probes related to Venezuela, its contractors and high officials, it may be just a matter of time till he starts wearing orange.

NOTAS ADICIONALES SOBRE ESTE CASO APARECIDAS EN LA PRENSA LATINOAMERICANA

Más sobre Gutierrez y Petro: Tomado de http://actualidadvenezuela.org/2015/11/09/notas-del-dia-09112015/

TRENACO. De un lector: La relación de la familia Gutiérrez con el todavía alcalde Gustavo Petro es de vieja data, mucho más estrecha desde que entró en la escena Verónica Alcocer, esposa de Petro. Luis Eduardo Gutiérrez conoció a Gustavo Petro en los años 70? , en medio del desempeño político. Petro entonces de 21 años mostraba su potencial, liderazgo y convocatoria política. Luis Eduardo Gutiérrez influyó notablemente en el inicio y desarrollo de su carrera política. Petro ingresó al célebre Movimiento 19 de abril (M- 19). Gutiérrez se dedicó al mundo empresarial y se convirtió en el Zar de las papas en Colombia. Gustavo Petro se dedicó de lleno a la vida de guerrillero. Años después Gutiérrez se entero que llegó a planear su secuestro, pero se convirtieron en entrañables amigos. Petro estuvo 2 años preso y varios en clandestinidad. Se pacificó y se dedicó a la política. La vida lo re encontró con Gutiérrez. Carlos Alberto Gutiérrez Robayo, hijo de Luis Eduardo, contrajo nupcias con María Teresa Alcocer. Petro por su parte contrajo nupcias con Verónica, hermana de María Teresa. Gustavo Petro alcanzó notoriedad gracias a sus denuncias contra el paramilitarismo y la corrupción. Petro tuvo malos momentos políticos y económicos y Gutiérrez Robayo lo apoyó, hasta que se convirtió en alcalde de Bogotá. La familia Gutiérrez se consolidó como los mayores productores de papas del mundo. El helicóptero con el cual recorrían los cultivos era envidiado por muchos. El menor de los hermanos Gutiérrez fue secuestrado, por eso el padre, Rey de la papa incrementó su seguridad personal. De la mano de su hijo Carlos Alberto ingresaron al negocio de la ganadería y producción lechera. La familia tiene el mejor ganado Angus de Colombia. Su emporio está integrado por 17 empresas. Tienen negocios bursátiles, explotan minas de carbón y tienen negocios ferroviarios y petroleros. Como prestamistas de dinero tuvieron altos y bajos, en este último caso con los hermanos Nule. Carlos Alberto Gutiérrez ha cobrado verdadera polémica con los negocios en la alcaldía de Bogotá. Este mismo empresario a través de la empresa Trenaco tiene millonarios contratos de explotación petrolera en Venezuela, de más de 7 mil millones de dólares. En Colombia ha figurado en un caso de coimas por 3 mil millones de pesos. – Carlos Figuera

Del “Diario de las Américas”, http://www.diariolasamericas.com/4976_color-de-hormiga/3393485_hijos-ilustres-de-la-revolucion-venezolana.html

Piedad Cordoba & PDVSA

No es ficción. La izquierdista colombiana, madrina de las FARC, pero que gusta de carteras de Louis Vuitton en París o de Carolina Herrera en Caracas pagadas con los dólares del régimen venezolano, viene jugando billar a tres bandas con su protegido y paisano Alex Nain Saab Morán, (cédula de Colombia no.: 72180017) quien funge como “representante legal” de Fondo Global de Construcción empresa que ha logrado los más altos y milmillonarios contratos de construcción de viviendas en Venezuela desde la época de Chávez. Este señor, socio de Piedad, llegó a tener oficina dentro de la Cancillería venezolana cuando Maduro era el canciller. Sus millones le permiten vida de rico y viajar en aviones ejecutivos último modelo con precios superiores a los $40 Millones. Siempre que lo acusan de algo tiene un equipo de abogados prestos a demandar, amedrentar, o en el mejor de los casos a desmentir su relación con Maduro, Piedad y el alcalde Bogotá Gustavo Petro. Su intimidad con Maduro y Cilia Flores lo ha acercado al sobrino de ésta, Erick Malpica Flores. quien es hoy no solo el Tesorero Nacional del país sino además el Tesorero de PDVSA, la empresa petrolera del estado venezolano. Saab aparece como propietario del Fondo Global de Construcción, no solo su representante legal como siempre se presentó cuando comenzaba a urdir su conglomerado rojo rojito. Una licitación de PDVSA del mes pasado para la participación en “la construcción de plataformas, perforación y conexionado de pozos para los nuevos desarrollos de la Faja Petrolífera del Orinoco con PetroMiranda, PetroJunín, PetroUrica, PetroCarabobo y PetroIndependencia” dio como resultado que los contratos fueran otorgados a dedo a una empresa de propiedad de Saab: TRENACO que no tiene ninguna experiencia en el área y que compitió con empresas de amplia experiencia en el tema petrolero como son Halliburton, CPVEN S.A., K-OIL, VINCCLER C.A.,EI-ES,Estrela IES, CVVEN y otras. TRENACO aparece con las representaciones de Alex Saab, Alberto Roboyo, Andrés León, Antonio Russu y Lya Gloentalen. Buena forma de diversificar la cantidad asignada $ 7.347.000.000, es decir Siete Mil Millones de dólares a una compañía creada para llevarse el contrato y luego subcontratar. El reparto de comisiones con Cilia, Malpica, Maduro, Petro y Piedad será de varios centenares de millones de los billetes verdes.