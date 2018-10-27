¡Upss! Mira a dónde fue a parar la pelotita de la golfista más sexy y juguetona del mundo (Videos)

La golfista estadounidense Paige Spiranac es una atleta muy famosa por su belleza y también tiene una gran influencia en las redes sociales, sobre todo en Instagram, donde suele mostrar su deslumbrante figura y su talento deportivo. En las últimas horas, publicó un video que hizo furor en la web.
Por Infobae
En las imágenes que se viralizaron con rapidez se la ve a Spiranac “dominando” la bola en el aire con golpes sutiles con el palo de golf pero, al hacer un giro, la bola rebota en el piso y se mete entre sus piernas. Su rostro de sorpresa fue inevitable.
“Tuve este video guardado por más de 3 años. Nunca quise publicarlo por ustedes y sus comentarios, chicos. Pero me hace reír cada vez que lo veo, así que pensé…¿por qué no compartirlo?”, confesó.
Paige recibió mucho comentarios de su 1,5 millones de seguidores, a los que suele deleitar con publicaciones videos muy ingeniosos sobre el golf y la moda.
The preshot routine is very important to setting yourself up to hitting a great shot! Here’s mine- 1. Check the lie, check the wind, then calculate the yardage based on all the variables 2. Pick club and take a practice swing feeling how I want to hit the shot 3. Stand behind the ball, visualize the shot I want to hit, and controlled breathing (3 seconds in, 3 seconds out) 4. Walk up with confidence 5. Hit shot and then hope it all works out😂 #tuesdaytips
I’ve always been a feel player. I’m not very mechanical with my game. I like to see the shot, feel the shot, then hit it. I prefer controlled shots with an abbreviated follow through. This shot was about 110 yards. I hit a punch pitching wedge at about 80%. This is a great shot under pressure or when it’s windy. What’s your favorite shot to hit? ☺️ PS I did fix my divot!