¡Upss! Mira a dónde fue a parar la pelotita de la golfista más sexy y juguetona del mundo (Videos)

Foto: _paige.renee / Instagram

 

La golfista estadounidense Paige Spiranac es una atleta muy famosa por su belleza y también tiene una gran influencia en las redes sociales, sobre todo en Instagram, donde suele mostrar su deslumbrante figura y su talento deportivo. En las últimas horas, publicó un video que hizo furor en la web.

Por Infobae

En las imágenes que se viralizaron con rapidez se la ve a Spiranac “dominando” la bola en el aire con golpes sutiles con el palo de golf pero, al hacer un giro, la bola rebota en el piso y se mete entre sus piernas. Su rostro de sorpresa fue inevitable.

“Tuve este video guardado por más de 3 años. Nunca quise publicarlo por ustedes y sus comentarios, chicos. Pero me hace reír cada vez que lo veo, así que pensé…¿por qué no compartirlo?”, confesó.

Paige recibió mucho comentarios de su 1,5 millones de seguidores, a los que suele deleitar con publicaciones videos muy ingeniosos sobre el golf y la moda.

 

 