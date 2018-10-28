En Fotos: Euforia en las calles de Brasil a la espera de los resultados oficiales en segunda vuelta electoral

Lapatilla
octubre 28 2018, 5:59 pm
Supporters of far-right lawmaker and presidential candidate for the Social Liberal Party (PSL), Jair Bolsonaro, take part in a pro-Bolsonaro demonstration in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the second round of the presidential elections, on October 28, 2018. – Brazilians cast ballots Sunday in a divisive presidential run-off election whose front-runner, far-right former army captain Jair Bolsonaro, is vowing to rescue the country from crisis with a firm grip. (Photo by Carl DE SOUZA / AFP)
Los partidarios del legislador de extrema derecha y candidato presidencial para el Partido Social Liberal (PSL), Jair Bolsonaro, participan en una manifestación a favor de Bolsonaro en Río de Janeiro, Brasil, durante la segunda vuelta de las elecciones presidenciales, este domingo 28 de octubre de 2018.
Los brasileños emitieron su voto el domingo en una elección presidencial de desempate presidencial, cuyo líder, el ex capitán Jair Bolsonaro, está prometiendo rescatar al país de la crisis con un firme control.
