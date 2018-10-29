La operación de rescate de los cuerpos del avión de Lion Air siniestrado en Indonesia (Fotos)

Lapatilla
octubre 29 2018, 11:00 am
An official holds a map of ongoing search efforts to locate the wreckage of Lion Air flight JT 610, at Pangkal Pinang airport in Bangka Belitung province on October 29, 2018. – A brand new Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 189 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. (Photo by RONI BAYU / AFP)
Las autoridades indonesias buscan los restos de las
víctimas del avión de la low cost Lion Air que se precipitó sobre el mar, prácticamente sin esperanzas de hallar sobrevivientes entre los 188 personas que viajaban a bordo.
El director de Operaciones de la agencia indonesia de búsqueda y rescate (Basarnas), Agus Hariono, indicó que han encontrado partes de los cuerpos de algunas de las personas que viajaban a bordo del Boeing 737, que se estrelló en el mar de Java a los pocos minutos de despegar del aeropuerto de la capital con 181 pasajeros y ocho tripulantes.
Por su parte, el general de brigada Bambang Suryo Aji señaló en declaraciones a los medios locales que cree que “nadie ha sobrevivido”, de acuerdo a los restos encontrados en la zona del accidente.
Restos del avión y algunas de las pertenencias de los ocupantes fueron hallados a unos ocho kilómetros al este del cabo Tanjung Karawang, ubicado en la parte oriental de la bahía de Yakarta.
Sin embargo, la mayoría del fuselaje del avión todavía no ha sido encontrados y tan solo 6 cadáveres han sido retirados del agua, según Bambang.
Unos 160 efectivos de salvamento, que han acudido desde las provincias de Yakarta, Lampung y Bandung en varios barcos y helicópteros, buscan a las víctimas del accidente y las cajas negras del avión con buzos y vehículos submarinos por control remoto a entre 35 y 60 metros de profundidad.
Las operaciones de salvamento se prolongarán una semana y serán extendidas 3 días después si es necesario.
El aparato, identificado como JT 610, desapareció de los radares 13 minutos después de despegar del aeropuerto de Yakarta a las 6.20 hora local (23.20 GMT del domingo) con destino a Pangkal Pinang, en la isla de Bangka (norte).
Antes de estrellarse, el piloto solicitó el regreso al aeródromo de la capital indonesia, pero no envió señal de emergencia, indicaron las autoridades, que todavía esperan la información de las cajas negras .
Entre los dos pilotos sumaban cerca de 11.000 horas de vuelo y el avión era relativamente nuevo ya que entró en funcionamiento a mediados de agosto y contaba con unas 800 horas de servicio.
Fundada en 1999, Lion Air solo cuenta hasta la fecha con un accidente mortal en sus registros, el sucedido en 2004 en la ciudad de Solo y donde perecieron 25 personas.
No obstante, la compañía, la mayor aerolínea de bajo costo en Indonesia, ha sufrido media docena de incidentes menores como el sufrido en 2013 al estrellarse durante la aproximación final al aeropuerto internacional Ngurah Rai, en la isla de Bali, en el que 108 personas sobrevivieron.
En diciembre de 2014, un avión de la filial indonesia de la compañía AirAsia se estrelló con 162 personas a bordo mientras efectuaba el trayecto Surabaya-Singapur.
A rescue team member points to the location where Indonesia’s Lion Air flight JT 610 had crashed into the sea, at Tanjung Priok seaport in Jakarta on October 29, 2018. – A brand new Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 189 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. (Photo by RESMI MALAU / AFP)
Putri (C), is consoled for the loss of her husband and child who were passengers on board the ill-fated Lion Air flight JT 610, in Pangkal Pinang airport in Bangka Belitung province on October 29, 2018. – A brand new Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 189 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. (Photo by RONI BAYU / AFP)
Merdiana Harahap (R) is consoled for the loss of her husband, a passenger on board the ill-fated Lion Air flight JT 610, in Medan, North Sumatra province on October 29, 2018. – All 189 passengers and crew aboard a crashed Indonesian Lion Air jet were “likely” killed in the accident, the search and rescue agency said on October 29, as it announced it had found human remains. (Photo by IVAN DAMANIK / AFP)
