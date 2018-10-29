Las impactantes imágenes de los restos del avión de Lion Air que se estrelló en Indonesia (Fotos)

Lapatilla
octubre 29 2018, 7:34 am
Members of a rescue team prepare to search for survivors from the Lion Air flight JT 610, which crashed into the sea, at Jakarta seaport on October 29, 2018. – The Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 188 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. (Photo by Resmi MALAU / AFP)
Un avión de la aerolínea Lion Air se estrelló en el mar el lunes poco después de despegar de la capital de indonesia con 189 personas a bordo, un incidente que asesta un duro golpe al historial de seguridad de la aviación del país luego que la Unión Europea y Estados Unidos retiraran la prohibición a las aerolíneas indonesias.
Lion Air informó que la aeronave de reciente adquisición realizaba un viaje de una hora y 10 minutos de Yakarta a Pangkal Pinang, una de las islas frente a Sumatra, con 181 pasajeros -entre ellos un niño y dos bebés- y ocho miembros de la tripulación.
Members of a rescue team bring ashore personal items and wreckage at the port in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, on October 29, 2018, after they were recovered from the sea where Lion Air flight JT 610 crashed off the north coast earlier in the day. – A brand new Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 189 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. (Photo by RESMI MALAU / AFP)
Members of a rescue team bring personal items and wreckage ashore at the port in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, on October 29, 2018, after they were recovered from the sea where Lion Air flight JT 610 crashed off the north coast earlier in the day. – A brand new Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 189 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. (Photo by RESMI MALAU / AFP)
Members of a rescue team collect personal items and wreckage at the port in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, on October 29, 2018, after they were recovered from the sea where Lion Air flight JT 610 crashed off the north coast earlier in the day. – A brand new Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 189 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. (Photo by RESMI MALAU / AFP)
Members of a rescue team line up body bags at the port in Tanjung Priok, North Jakarta, on October 29, 2018, after being recovered from the sea where Lion Air flight JT 610 crashed off the north coast earlier in the day. – A brand new Indonesian Lion Air plane carrying 189 passengers and crew crashed into the sea on October 29, officials said, moments after it had asked to be allowed to return to Jakarta. (Photo by RESMI MALAU / AFP)
Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris from what is believed to be the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA.
Workers of PT Pertamina examine recovered debris of what is believed from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, onboard Prabu ship owned by PT Pertamina, off the shore of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. Antara Foto/PT Pertamina/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN INDONESIA. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Recovered debris are seen of what is believed from the crashed Lion Air flight JT610, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the ocean, Indonesia October 29, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. Basarnas/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
A rescue personnel prepares a ROV before starting to find the location of the Lion Air plane crash in the sea in Karawang regency, West Java province Indonesia, October 29, 2018. Antara Foto/Handout/Basarnas via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. INDONESIA OUT.
An aerial view shows the site where it is believed the Lion Air flight JT610 crashed, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, Indonesia October 29, 2018 in this still image taken from a video. Indonesian Air Force/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Wreckage recovered of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, lies at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Wreckage recovered of Lion Air flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, lies at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan
Rescue workers stand next to body bags at the port of Tanjung Priok, that are believed to be from Lion Air flight JT610, that took off from Jakarta and crashed into the sea, in Jakarta, Indonesia October 29, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. On-screen text provided at source. Basarnas/via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
An Indonesian Navy member holds an airplane lifejacket recovered after Lion Air’s, flight JT610 sea crash, off the coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
Rescue team members stand beside body bags with the remains of passengers of Lion Air, flight JT610, that crashed into the sea, at the Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer