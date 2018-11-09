¡Se soltaron las Angelitas!… Victoria’s Secret celebró su reconocido desfile anual (sobredosis de FOTOS)

Lapatilla
noviembre 09 2018, 10:51 am
Models appear together on the runway at the conclusion of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, New York, U.S., November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
La empresa de lencería Victoria’s Secret celebró hoy su reconocido desfile en la ciudad de Nueva York y también en las redes sociales, donde sus modelos dejaron entrever los detalles del evento que será retransmitido en televisión dentro de un mes.
La preparación de las 60 jóvenes “ángeles” llevó varias horas, y hasta 15.000 seguidores de la firma en Instagram vieron entre bambalinas cómo peinaban a Bella Hadid o maquillaban a Martha Hunt, ataviadas con batas oscuras de satén y declaradamente nerviosas.
Precisamente Hadid, con una foto en esa plataforma que despertó preocupación por su delgadez, alimentó estos días la polémica en cuanto a la falta de diversidad física que suele rodear a esta pasarela, y que este año señaló públicamente la modelo australiana Robin Lawley.
Lawley encabeza una petición online, firmada por casi 9.000 personas, en las que pide a Victoria’s Secret que elija maniquíes de diferentes formas y tamaños, ya que lleva “casi 30 años diciendo a las mujeres que solo hay un tipo de cuerpo bonito”.
Por su parte, la hermana de Bella, Gigi Hadid, que padece una afección tiroidea y ha sido criticada en el pasado por sus cambios físicos, agradeció detrás de escena a sus fans que la hicieran “sentirse bien acerca de este espectáculo”.
La conexión en directo de las redes sociales se interrumpió justo cuando una compañera de desfile le preguntaba a Gigi cuál era su “secreto”, aunque llegó a escucharse que nombraba la “juventud”, una característica común entre las “ángeles”.
En ese sentido, destaca como una de las más veteranas en la brasileña Adriana Lima (37 años) después de que hayan “colgado las alas” estrellas como Alessandra Ambrosio (37) y Giselle Bundchen (38) y dejado paso a una nueva generación liderada por las hermanas Hadid y Kendall Jenner, afamadas “influencers”.
(FromL) Filipino model Kelsey Merritt, New Zealand model Maia Cotton, US model Willow Hand, US model Iesha Hodges, Dutch model Myrthe Bolt and Ivorian model Melie Tiacoh walk the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 8, 2018 at Pier 94 in New York City. – Every year, the Victoria’s Secret show brings its famous models together for what is consistently a glittery catwalk extravaganza. It’s the most-watched fashion event of the year (800 million tune in annually) with around 12 million USD spent on putting the spectacle together according to Harper’s Bazaar. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Por la alfombra fucsia de Nueva York esta mañana no pasaron modelos españolas, pero sí la sueca Elsa Hosk, elegida para lucir el sujetador que más miradas atrae: el “Fantasy”, diseñado por Swarovski, recubierto con 2.100 diamantes y con un valor de un millón de dólares.
Hosk reveló, además, que iba a llevar un conjunto inspirado en una estrella fugaz, con 125.000 cristales que se reflejarían en los espejos que rodeaban a la pasarela.
Asimismo, en el “backstage” estuvo presente la diseñadora griega Mary Katrantzou, que ha colaborado en una colección cápsula con piezas de lencería o deportivas cubiertas con sus emblemáticos estampados, en este caso de coloridas flores.
El desfile de Victoria’s Secret suele generar expectación también por sus actuaciones musicales, protagonizadas en esta ocasión por Shawn Mendes, Rita Ora, Bebe Rexha, Halsey o Kelsea Ballerini, además del dúo The Chainsmokers y la banda de rock The Struts.
Después de trasladarlo el año pasado a China, donde buscaba afianzar el mercado y tuvo problemas con visados de modelos y artistas, hoy la marca de moda devolvió el “show” a la misma Gran Manzana de su debut en 1995.
Con el magnetismo de las modelos y los cantantes del momento, y buenas dosis de brillos, plumas y “glamour”, Victoria’s Secret busca reencontrarse el próximo 2 de diciembre frente al televisor con una audiencia que se cuenta por millones pero ha decaído en los últimos años.
Propiedad de L Brands, que este año cerró la centenaria Henri Bendel, la firma pretende sorprender también a analistas como los de Jefferies, que se preguntan “por qué sigue celebrando el desfile” cuando “los ratings de TV han caído en picado durante años y el consumidor ya no se identifica con las supermodelos”.
EFE
