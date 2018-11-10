La impecable “angelita” Elsa y el sostén de 2 millones de dólares (FOTOS)

Lapatilla
Es la supermodelo
Elsa Hosk, la impecablemente hermosa sueca sexy encargada de llevar el “ Fantasy Bra” de Victoria´s Secret en el desfile de la edición 2018, diseñado por Swarovski, recubierto con 2.100 diamantes y con un valor de un millón de dólares.
Hosk llevó un conjunto inspirado en una estrella fugaz, con 125.000 cristales que se reflejarían en los espejos que rodeaban a la pasarela.
Swedish model Elsa Hosk walks the runway past Halsey as she performs at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 8, 2018 at Pier 94 in New York City. – Every year, the Victoria’s Secret show brings its famous models together for what is consistently a glittery catwalk extravaganza. It’s the most-watched fashion event of the year (800 million tune in annually) with around 12 million USD spent on putting the spectacle together according to Harper’s Bazaar. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 08: Elsa Hosk walks the runway during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret/AFP
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, New York, U.S., November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, New York, U.S., November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, New York, U.S., November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Model Elsa Hosk presents a creation during the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City, New York, U.S., November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Victoria’s Secret Angel, Elsa Hosk, poses next to the 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra during the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York, U.S., November 5, 2018. The 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra and body chain are adorned with over 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds in a sterling silver Dream Angels bra silhouette. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Victoria’s Secret Angel, Elsa Hosk, poses next to the 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra during the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York, U.S., November 5, 2018. The 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra and body chain are adorned with over 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds in a sterling silver Dream Angels bra silhouette. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Victoria’s Secret Angel, Elsa Hosk, poses next to the 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra during the Victoria’s Secret fashion show in New York, U.S., November 5, 2018. The 2018 Dream Angels Fantasy Bra and body chain are adorned with over 2,100 Swarovski Created Diamonds in a sterling silver Dream Angels bra silhouette. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Models Elsa Hosk and Adriana Lima walk the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 8, 2018 at Pier 94 in New York City. – Every year, the Victoria’s Secret show brings its famous models together for what is consistently a glittery catwalk extravaganza. It’s the most-watched fashion event of the year (800 million tune in annually) with around 12 million USD spent on putting the spectacle together according to Harper’s Bazaar. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Swedish model Elsa Hosk and Brazilian model Adriana Lima walk the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on November 8, 2018 at Pier 94 in New York City. – Every year, the Victoria’s Secret show brings its famous models together for what is consistently a glittery catwalk extravaganza. It’s the most-watched fashion event of the year (800 million tune in annually) with around 12 million USD spent on putting the spectacle together according to Harper’s Bazaar. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)