Así han afectado los incendios en California a los artistas de Hollywood (Tweets)

Posteado en: Actualidad, Internacionales

Hollywood no ha sido ajeno al devastador incendio que tomó la vida de 30 muertos, y que dejó 200 desaparecidos y más de 300,000 evacuados.

Varios artistas que hacen vida en la jurisdicción han evacuado y perdido sus hogares por la capacidad destructiva de las llamas, y lo han dado a conocer a través de sus diferentes cuentas en las redes sociales.

LaPatilla.com

En la historia de California, este incidente podría ser el más arrasador que haya existido, según las víctimas del siniestro.

If anyone can get 5 horses out the fire please help me. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 9, 2018

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA! Anybody near #Malibu with a horse trailer, SYCAMORE FARM needs to evacuate 40 horses from 3661 Cross Creek Road before the fires get there! #WoolseyFire https://t.co/XJe0x85TBo — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 9, 2018

We lost our home, but we are all safe and that’s the important thing. Gonna be offline for awhile. — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 9, 2018

Just a quick update to say that I’m overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love and support. Thank you to everyone who messaged me, and for the dozens upon dozens of you who offered us a place to stay. We are blessed and grateful to be safe and so loved. ???? pic.twitter.com/5i4InDTs8S — Scott Derrickson (@scottderrickson) November 10, 2018

I am thinking so deeply for everyone who is suffering today from these abominable fires & grieving the loss of their homes or loved ones. I’m sitting here with many of you wondering if my home will burst into flames. All we can do is pray together & for each other. God Bless You. — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 10, 2018

I’m so grateful I love you and god bless you to all the firefighters and first responders who continue fighting this fire. You risk your lives for us, and I’m so humbled by your bravery. You are our heroes. #WoolsleyFire — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 11, 2018

Los tiliches se pierden o se reemplazan. Los recuerdos se recuerdan. De lo perdido se puede hablar- todo sigue mientras este uno vivo. — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 9, 2018

Thank you to the firefighters and service men and women working so hard to protect from these devastating fires here in California. Your bravery and selflessness in these times of need is nothing short of heroic. — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) November 11, 2018

My deep gratitude to CA firefighters including prison firefighters being paid 1-3 dollars a day and who in most cases are not YET eligible to be hired once they serve their time. #gratitude #LA pic.twitter.com/1Yn6s7laoV — Helen Hunt (@HelenHunt) November 11, 2018

Praying for the safety of our neighbors, loved ones and all those affected by the rapidly spreading fires in California. We’re grateful to the firefighters and first responders working to keep everyone safe. Apple is donating to relief efforts for Northern & Southern California. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 9, 2018