Así han afectado los incendios en California a los artistas de Hollywood (Tweets)

Foto: @gerardbutler

 

Hollywood no ha sido ajeno al devastador incendio que tomó la vida de 30 muertos, y que dejó 200 desaparecidos y más de 300,000 evacuados.

Varios artistas que hacen vida en la jurisdicción han evacuado y perdido sus hogares por la capacidad destructiva de las llamas, y lo han dado a conocer a través de sus diferentes cuentas en las redes sociales.

En la historia de California, este incidente podría ser el más arrasador que haya existido, según las víctimas del siniestro.