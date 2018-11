La emocionante reacción de Will Smith al hablar sobre la difícil relación con su primer hijo

View this post on Instagram

Change isn’t always easy…Especially when it’s not on your terms. But change is necessary for growth. Even if I didn’t know it then. I’ve always been surrounded by love. But there’s hidden context in this photo. When I look at it, everything falls into place… @shereezampino @jadapinkettsmith @c.syresmith @willowsmith #AcENation #InMyThoughts #blessed #family #TheSmiths