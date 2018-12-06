Los nominados para los Globos de Oro

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Entretenimiento
El actor estadounidense Christian Slater anuncia en rueda de prensa las candidaturas a la 76 edición de los Globos de Oro en Beverly Hills, California, Estados Unidos, hoy, 6 de diciembre de 2018. EFE/ Nina Prommer

 

Este es el listado completo de las nominaciones en las categorías televisivas para la 76 edición de los Globos de Oro.

Mejor serie dramática:

“The Americans”.

“Bodyguard”.

“Homecoming”.

“Killing Eve”.

“Pose”.


Mejor actriz de serie dramática:

Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander”.

Elisabeth Moss – “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

Sandra Oh – “Killing Eve”.

Julia Roberts – “Homecoming”.

Keri Russell – “The Americans”.

Mejor actor de serie dramática

Jason Bateman – “Ozark”.

Stephan James – “Homecoming”.

Richard Madden – “Bodyguard”.

Billy Porter – “Pose”.

Matthew Rhys – “The Americans”.

Mejor serie de comedia o musical:

“Barry”.

“The Good Place”.

“Kidding”.

“The Kominsky Method”.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

Mejor actriz de serie de comedia o musical:

Kristen Bell – “The Good Place”.

Candice Bergen – “Murphy Brown”.

Alison Brie – “GLOW”.

Rachel Brosnahan – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

Debra Messing – “Will & Grace”.

Mejor actor de serie de comedia o musical:

Sacha Baron Cohen – “Who is America?”.

Jim Carrey – “Kidding”.

Michael Douglas – “The Kominsky Method”.

Donald Glover – “Atlanta”.

Bill Hader – “Barry”.

Mejor serie limitada o película televisiva:

“The Alienist”.

“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”.

“Escape at Dannemora”.

“Sharp Objects”.

“A Very English Scandal”.

Mejor actriz de serie limitada o película televisiva:

Amy Adams – “Sharp Objects”.

Patricia Arquette – “Escape at Dannemora”.

Connie Britton – “Dirty John”.

Laura Dern – “The Tale”.

Regina King – “Seven Seconds”.


Mejor actor de serie limitada o película televisiva:

Antonio Banderas – “Genius: Picasso”.

Daniel Brühl – “The Alienist”.

Darren Criss – “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”.

Benedict Cumerbatch – “Patrick Melrose”.

Hugh Grant – “A Very English Scandal”.


Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie, serie limitada o película televisiva:

Álex Borstein – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.

Patricia Clarkson – “Sharp Objects”.

Penélope Cruz – “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”.

Thandie Newton – “Westworld”.

Yvonne Strahovski – “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

Mejor actor de reparto de una serie, serie limitada o película televisiva:

Alan Arkin – “The Kominsky Method”.

Kieran Culkin – “Succession”.

Édgar Ramírez – “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”.

Ben Whishaw – “A Very English Scandal”.

Henry Winkler – “Barry”. EFE