¡Susto y adrenalina! Esta pareja estuvo cerca de ser atrapada por unos ladrones con machetes (VIDEO)

Our fitness can prepare us for life, but there are times when things happen so fast that we can only give credit to God for His protection 🙏🏼 . . This happened yesterday (time stamp is wrong) on our way up to Kijabe with @shivsimani, @collo_mog, and @lauren.p.swenson. We came upon 3 bandits robbing a matatu. I had to back up long enough to roll my window up before passing by the guy weilding the ponga (machete.) The guy on the far left had a handgun, but couldn't get it out of his waistbelt in time. They chose this spot for ambush because the road is very rough, but fortunately we were in my 80 series 😉 Also thankful for a manual transmission. . . Just before encountering the bandits, we passed two armed police on foot. The gunfire you hear at the end of the video are the cops engaging. We are thankful to have been gone before the gun battle erupted. . . Thankful for the Lord's protection.