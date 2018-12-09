Ministro francés pide a Trump no interferir en la política interna de Francia

El ministro francés de Relaciones Exteriores, Jean-Yves Le Drian, pidió este domingo al presidente estadounidense Donald Trump no interferir en la política interna francesa, tras una serie de tuits sobre las protestas en Francia.

“Le digo a Donald Trump y el presidente de la República (Emmanuel Macron) le dice también: no tomamos partido en los debates estadounidenses, déjenos vivir nuestra vida como nación”, declaró Le Drian en una entrevista televisiva.

Very sad day & night in Paris. Maybe it’s time to end the ridiculous and extremely expensive Paris Agreement and return money back to the people in the form of lower taxes? The U.S. was way ahead of the curve on that and the only major country where emissions went down last year!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2018