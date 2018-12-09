Ministro francés pide a Trump no interferir en la política interna de Francia

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales
Jean-Yves Le Drian, ministro de relaciones exteriores de Francia  / FOTO  Michel Euler/Pool via Reuters

 

 

El ministro francés de Relaciones Exteriores, Jean-Yves Le Drian, pidió este domingo al presidente estadounidense Donald Trump no interferir en la política interna francesa, tras una serie de tuits sobre las protestas en Francia.

“Le digo a Donald Trump y el presidente de la República (Emmanuel Macron) le dice también: no tomamos partido en los debates estadounidenses, déjenos vivir nuestra vida como nación”, declaró Le Drian en una entrevista televisiva.

 