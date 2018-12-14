Trump elige a Mick Mulvaney como Jefe de Personal interino en la Casa Blanca

El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, anunció hoy que el director de la Oficina de Presupuesto de la Casa Blanca, Mick Mulvaney, ocupará temporalmente el puesto de jefe de Gabinete de la Casa Blanca en sustitución del general retirado John Kelly.

“Estoy encantado de anunciar que Mick Mulvaney, director de la Oficina de Presupuesto de la Casa Blanca, será nombrado jefe de Gabinete interino reemplazando a John Kelly, que ha servido a nuestro país con distinción”, declaró en Trump en la red social Twitter.

I am pleased to announce that Mick Mulvaney, Director of the Office of Management & Budget, will be named Acting White House Chief of Staff, replacing General John Kelly, who has served our Country with distinction. Mick has done an outstanding job while in the Administration….

“Mick ha hecho un trabajo sobresaliente en la Administración. ¡Estoy deseando trabajar con él en su nuevo puesto mientras seguimos haciendo a EEUU GRANDE DE NUEVO! John se quedará hasta fin de año. ¡Es un GRAN PATRIOTA y quiero agradecerle personalmente por su servicio!”, añadió.

….I look forward to working with him in this new capacity as we continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! John will be staying until the end of the year. He is a GREAT PATRIOT and I want to personally thank him for his service!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2018