EN VIDEO: Obama se vistió de Santa y llevó regalos a niños en hospital de Washington

Brack Obama sorprendiendo a pacientes en hospital de Washington | Captura

 

Barack Obama, ex presidente de los EEUU, se vistió de Santa Claus para visitar y llevar regalos a decenas de niños en el hospital “Chindren’s National” de Washington DC que en estas fechas no la están pasando muy bien.

LaPatilla.com

“No hay mejor momento que la Navidad para retribuir a su comunidad. Ayer tuve que hacer precisamente eso en @ChildrensHealth. Mientras celebramos la temporada y esperamos el 2019, volvamos a comprometernos a hacer nuestra parte para construir un mundo un poco más generoso, tolerante y amable“, manifestó el ex mandatario en su cuenta oficial en la red social Twitter.