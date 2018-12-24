EN VIDEO: Obama se vistió de Santa y llevó regalos a niños en hospital de Washington

Barack Obama, ex presidente de los EEUU, se vistió de Santa Claus para visitar y llevar regalos a decenas de niños en el hospital “Chindren’s National” de Washington DC que en estas fechas no la están pasando muy bien.

LaPatilla.com

Yesterday, Santa Obama stopped by @ChildrensHealth to spread a little Christmas cheer and remind us what the holiday season is all about—giving back to the communities that we call home: pic.twitter.com/ATC2ksdNOO

“No hay mejor momento que la Navidad para retribuir a su comunidad. Ayer tuve que hacer precisamente eso en @ChildrensHealth. Mientras celebramos la temporada y esperamos el 2019, volvamos a comprometernos a hacer nuestra parte para construir un mundo un poco más generoso, tolerante y amable“, manifestó el ex mandatario en su cuenta oficial en la red social Twitter.

There’s no better time than the holidays to give back to your community. Yesterday I got to do just that at @ChildrensHealth. As we celebrate the season and look forward to 2019, let’s recommit to doing our part to build a world that is a little more generous, tolerant, and kind. https://t.co/77rcNoY8jn

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 20, 2018