Greg Lansky, el prestigioso director de cine XXX que pasea a tus actrices favoritas en yates y helicópteros (VIDEOS)

What’s your dream office view? When I was a kid I always dreamed about having an office with a view. It didn’t start well without even finishing high school, but I kept on believing in myself and aiming HIGH. Never settle for anything below your dreams. Make it a habit everyday to NOT settle, at a restaurant ask for the better table, ask for an upgrade, ask for a discount, ask! Sometimes people say No! And turn you down, it’s okay. Get use to it 💪 If you keep on trying the odds of success don’t matter, you WILL win at the end 🙏