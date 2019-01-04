Las 50 mejores películas de 2018, según 232 críticos de cine

Tras una exhaustiva consulta con 232 críticos de cine a lo largo y ancho del mundo, IndieWire publicó la lista “definitiva” en la cual se seleccionaron las 50 mejores películas del pasado año 2018.
lapatilla.com | Con información de Cochinopop
Acá les dejamos la lista de los 50 mejores largometrajes, según la crítica:
50. “At Eternity’s Gate”
49. “Wildlife”
48. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
47. “The Sisters Brothers”
46. “I Am Not a Witch”
45. “A Quiet Place”
44. “The House That Jack Built”
43. “Birds of Passage”
42. “Bisbee ’17”
41. “Happy as Lazarro”
40. “Suspiria”
39. “Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun?”
38. “Lean on Pete”
37. “The Wild Pear Tree”
36. “Hale County This Morning, This Evening”
35. “Border”
34. “Mandy”
33. “Let the Sunshine In”
32. “Madeline’s Madeline”
31. “Green Book”
30. “The Other Side of the Wind”
29. “Support the Girls”
28. “The Death of Stalin”
27. “Widows”
26. “Private Life”
25. “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
24. “Black Panther”
23. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout”
22. “Annihilation”
21. “First Man”
20. “Hereditary”
19. “Minding the Gap”
18. “A Star Is Born”
17. “Paddington 2”
16. “Isle of Dogs”
15. “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
14. “Sorry to Bother You”
13. “Eighth Grade”
12. “Leave No Trace”
11. “The Rider”
10. “If Beale Street Could Talk”
9. “You Were Never Really Here”
8. “Zama”
7. “BlacKkKlansman”
6. “Shoplifters”
5. “Cold War”
4. “The Favourite”
3. “Burning”
2. “First Reformed”
1. “Roma”