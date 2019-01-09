La cara de malvada, el cuerpazo o un no se qué… algo de Nadia nos lleva de cabeza

El post temático en la sección favorita de los patilleros (y algunas patilleras), “rusas sexy” sigue con Nadia Germanova, una espectacular modelo que tiene ese “no sé qué, qué se yo” que nos envuelve y transforma en cosacos del amor.
Ella es tu nueva mamacita del Instagram.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
????? ??? ! ????? ?????? ??????? ! )) ?????? ???????? ! ? ? ??? ????? ??????? ????? ? Tip of the day ! Eat more fruits!)) I love strawberries ! And what is your favorite fruit ? #model #moscow #moscowcity #strawberries #fruits #shooting #photographer #photography #beauty #beautyfulgirls #girl #lingerie #work #world #sexy #sexygirsl #love #live #tipoftheday #eat
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
?????? , ??? ??????? – ??? ??????? ?????? , ????? ?????? ????? ???? ! Having learned that beauty is women's power , the mind took the form of the body ! #moscow #modeling #model #fashion #fashionmodel #fashionstyle #photographer #photo #photography #moscowcity #sexy #sexygirsl #work #world #live #love #lingerie #shooting #cameralends #camera #beautifulwomen #beautifulgirls #beauty #girl #body