La cara de malvada, el cuerpazo o un no se qué… algo de Nadia nos lleva de cabeza

Posteado en:  sexys, Titulares

 

El post temático en la sección favorita de los patilleros (y algunas patilleras), “rusas sexy” sigue con Nadia Germanova, una espectacular modelo que tiene ese “no sé qué, qué se yo” que nos envuelve y transforma en cosacos del amor.

Ella es tu nueva mamacita del Instagram.