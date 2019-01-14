¿La acompañas? Candente bloguera rubia revela porqué ama viajar con sus nalguitas al aire (FOTOS)

Posteado en:  sexys, Titulares
Foto: @naturistgirl / Instagram

 

Debido a un motivo particular, una bloguera ha acumulado miles de seguidores en Instagram: publica fotos de sus viajes por el mundo donde ella aparece completamente desnuda.

Por Daily Star

La estrella de Instagram, que lleva el simple seudónimo de Naturist Girl, se desnuda en todos los destinos que visita.

En los últimos meses, está encantando a sus fans con fotos en Tailandia y Croacia.

“Y como blogger nudista de viajes, sigo pensando que la mejor manera de promover el estilo de vida naturista es crear fotografías y videos de desnudos artísticos porque una imagen vale más que mil palabras”, asegura en su blog.

Lo más curioso de todo es que esconde su rostro para dejarlo en la imaginación de sus seguidores.

Estos son algunos de sus mejores momentos: