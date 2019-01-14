¿La acompañas? Candente bloguera rubia revela porqué ama viajar con sus nalguitas al aire (FOTOS)

Debido a un motivo particular, una bloguera ha acumulado miles de seguidores en Instagram: publica fotos de sus viajes por el mundo donde ella aparece completamente desnuda.
La estrella de Instagram, que lleva el simple seudónimo de Naturist Girl, se desnuda en todos los destinos que visita.
En los últimos meses, está encantando a sus fans con fotos en Tailandia y Croacia.
“Y como blogger nudista de viajes, sigo pensando que la mejor manera de promover el estilo de vida naturista es crear fotografías y videos de desnudos artísticos porque una imagen vale más que mil palabras”, asegura en su blog.
Lo más curioso de todo es que esconde su rostro para dejarlo en la imaginación de sus seguidores.
Estos son algunos de sus mejores momentos:
View this post on Instagram
I could easily post pics of my everyday naked life like doing dishes, cooking, reading in my favourite chair. But I dont. And to be honest, I am posting pic of my everyday life. Yes, most of they are posed, well planed before,and to make them takes quite a lot of time & effort. But photography is my passion and part of my everyday life. I believe that there are enough nudists that post snaps of their everyday life, and i appreciate that. But that is not me. For me photography is art, and promoting nudism trough that is my passion. Becouse, if you are a nudist that does not mean that you can't be whatever you want at the same time.
View this post on Instagram
Good morning! ☕☕☕ Hope you'll all have a wanderful day 😊 It is freezing outside, but hot coffee is warming me up and its time to get up and make some planning. I am so excited that in a month from today I'll be enjoying in a tropical paradise!! 🌴🌏☀ Can't wait to go there, explore and make A LOT of photos and videos, and amazing exclusive content that will be shared on my Patreon page 🙆 If you aren't already, chek out my Patreon page (there will be new tiers in a couple of days) – LINK is in the BIO 😊 Don't forget to subscribe to my blog: naturismgirl.com
View this post on Instagram
I just wanted to say THANK YOU! More than 50K followers! You people are amazing! ❤❤❤ 🆙 I've been working on several exciting things lately and I am happy to say that I'll be having so much annoucments in the next couple of days. I will put them in my stories so check them out if you are interested in whats going on.
View this post on Instagram
My gorgeous Russian friend @lighty_light in Iceland :) 🌸🌸🌸💮💐 #nudeart #naturism #clothingoptional #bodypositive #nakedwoman #clothesoff #clothesfree #bodyfreedom #barefoot #nakedinnature #nakedinpublic #bodyscape #nudistbeach #nudeinnature #outdoornude #outdoornude #uncoverme