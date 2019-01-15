Cuando Sarah desnuda su escultural cuerpazo canela, nos transporta suavemente hacia su íntimo Edén (FOTOS)

Sarah Kohan. Foto: @moonstrucktraveller / Instagram

 

La ya popular Sarah Kohan, actualmente novia del futbolista mexicano Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, es amante de publicar fotografías rodeada de paisajes naturales llenos de color y, gracias a su cuerpo desnudo, exultante belleza.

lapatilla.com

Sarah tiene una amistad muy íntima con los animales y, por ende, adora conocerlos, mimarlos y también tomarse un montón de instantáneas con ellos. Incluso con varias fotos al filo de la censura en Instagram, donde desvela su piel tersa, sugestiva, canela y muy, muy, suavecita.

Es que quizás hablamos de una de las influencers con mejor anatomía en las redes. Y, por si fuera poco, con un corazón de oro.

Sunday 🐚

Princess Lei 🐚

Just like a dream 😍

Jungle thing…🐒

missing u 🖤

