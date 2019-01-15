Cuando Sarah desnuda su escultural cuerpazo canela, nos transporta suavemente hacia su íntimo Edén (FOTOS)

La ya popular Sarah Kohan, actualmente novia del futbolista mexicano Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, es amante de publicar fotografías rodeada de paisajes naturales llenos de color y, gracias a su cuerpo desnudo, exultante belleza.
Sarah tiene una amistad muy íntima con los animales y, por ende, adora conocerlos, mimarlos y también tomarse un montón de instantáneas con ellos. Incluso con varias fotos al filo de la censura en Instagram, donde desvela su piel tersa, sugestiva, canela y muy, muy, suavecita.
Es que quizás hablamos de una de las influencers con mejor anatomía en las redes. Y, por si fuera poco, con un corazón de oro.
HIGHLIGHTS OF 2018… MARCH I celebrated 24 years of being alive in Bali this year and had the most incredible time with one of my best friends from high school … and so many beautiful elephants!!! ❤️ I had been to Bali many times before this but never had I appreciated and seen it’s beauty as much as I did this trip ❤️
HIGHLIGHTS OF 2018… Fiji!! Shooting the @lulifamaswimwear campaign with @france.and.jesse and the most beautiful girls you could ever ask for!! @breekleintop @natalie_roser @sjanaelise @gabbyepstein Can we all go back pleaseeee and ride horses along the beach naked jajajaja 😂❤️ swipe to see more and more on stories!!!
HIGHLIGHTS OF 2018… FEBRUARY…Hawaii!!! Place always feels like my second home.. I was here for a month and really needed the time in nature to rest and recharge… I have over the years made some great friends on these beautiful islands and couldn’t be more thankful for them and their hospitality!! I feel so blessed having them in my life 🙌🏽🌈