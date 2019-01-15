El restaurante en donde te multan si no te acabas la comida (Fotos)

Los clientes del restaurante Gulou Hotpot (Dubái, Emiratos Árabes Unidos) reciben una ‘multa’, que se agrega a su cuenta, si dejan sobras al finalizar su comida, informa el portal Time Out Dubai, publica RT.
La medida se aplica a los clientes que optan por la oferta de ‘hot pot’: un caldo caliente que se cocina en el centro de la mesa, al que se añade carne, pescado, tofu, verduras y otros alimentos según el gusto del comensal.
View this post on Instagram
We are soon will starting a new concepts of Gulou Hot Pot, more interesting menu, new restaurant decorations, unique timer 😉✌️ to remind you the time, and last but not least we will soon to start the LOYALTY CARD 😍 . . . To redeem the loyalty card is so easy, you only need to spend another AED 49 to get free Unlimited 2hr Overflows Hot Pot 😱 . . . Make sure you completed the 9 stamps of Gulou to get these offer !
Esta oferta cuesta 49 dirhams (13,3 dólares) e incluye dos horas de ingredientes para el caldo y bebida ilimitados. Pero si el cliente pierde el apetito, tendrá que pagar una multa que incluso es mayor que el precio del plato: 50 dirhams (13,6 dólares).
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to our Hotpot Restaurant – the place where you can enjoy your night with your friends and families
De esta forma los dueños del local pretenden reducir la cantidad de residuos que produce el restaurante, y también enseñar a los clientes a pensar antes de pedir sus porciones.