El restaurante en donde te multan si no te acabas la comida (Fotos)

View this post on Instagram

We are soon will starting a new concepts of Gulou Hot Pot, more interesting menu, new restaurant decorations, unique timer 😉✌️ to remind you the time, and last but not least we will soon to start the LOYALTY CARD 😍 . . . To redeem the loyalty card is so easy, you only need to spend another AED 49 to get free Unlimited 2hr Overflows Hot Pot 😱 . . . Make sure you completed the 9 stamps of Gulou to get these offer ! . . . We are looking forward to see all of you there 🥰 . . . #follow #likeforfollow #followforfollow #instagram #instagood #instafood #hotpot #chinese #chinesefood #dubai #dubailife #dubaiexpo2020 #tripadvisor #zomato #talabat #lifestyle #homemade #delivery #food #foodie #foodporn #timeoutdubai #foodphotography #healthyfood #gulouloyaltycard