¡Qué talento! Todos los detalles de los SAG Awards 2019

La edición número 25 de los SAG Awards se celebraran este domingo en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles, California. La ceremonia trae gran expectativa en la industria del entretenimiento en Estados Unidos.

Sigue minuto a minuto lo más importante de la ceremonia:

Tony Shalhoub ganó el premio como mejor actor en una serie de comedia por su participación en la serie de Amazon: “The Marvelous Mrs. Masiel”.

Rachel Brosnahan ganó la estatuilla de mejor actriz por su actuación en la serie de comedia “The Marvelius Mrs. Maisel”.

El elenco principal de la película “A Star is Born” hizo una presentación de la película, nominada a cuatro SAG.

Tracy Morgan entregó el premio SAG al elenco de la serie “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, quienes se llevaron el galardón de mejor elenco de una serie de comedia.

Emily Blunt ganó el premio a mejor actriz de reparto por su interpretación en la película “A Quiet Place”, dirigida por su esposo John Krasinski a quien junto a sus hijas, les dirigió el galardón.

Mahershala Ali ganó el premio a Mejor actor de reparto, por su participación en la película “Green Book”.

👏👏👏 Mahershala Ali #sagawards

Darren Criss ganó como Mejor actor en una serie o película para televisión, por su papel en “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace”.

Patricia Arquette ganó en la categoría Mejor actriz en una serie o película para televisión, por su papel en “Escape at Dannemora”.

Tom Hanks presentó el homenaje a Alan Alda, quien recibió el Life Achievement Award vopmo reconocimiento por su trayectoria.

Jason Bateman ganó en la categoría Mejor actor de serie dramática.

Sandra Oh ganó en la categoría Mejor actriz de serie dramática, en “Killing Eve”.

La serie “This is Us” ganó el premio de mejor elenco de serie dramática.

El actor Rami Malek se ganó el premio como Mejor Actor por su interpretación de Freddie Mercury en la película Bohemian Rhapsody.

El premio a Mejor actriz principal fue para Glenn Close, por su actuación en “The Wife”.

La película “Black Panther” ganó el premio a Mejor elenco.

 

 

 

 

 