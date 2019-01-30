La fauna represora de la PNB reaparece en la UCV en medio de la protesta pacífica #30Ene

Lapatilla
enero 30 2019, 1:27 pm
Como era de esperarse, la “fauna represora” hace acto de presencia en la Universidad Central de Venezuela. Los venezolanos han respondido masivamente al llamado del presidente encargado Juan Guaidó a protestar pacíficamente este miércoles 30 de enero en las calles de Venezuela.
Fotos: AFP
Members of the Bolivarian National Police (PNB) line up to guard the entrance of Venezuela’s Central University (UCV) in Caracas, during a protest against the government of President Nicolas Maduro, called by opposition leader and self-proclaimed “acting president” Juan Guaido, on January 30, 2019. – Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro hit out Wednesday at military “mercenaries” he says are conspiring to divide the armed forces and plot a coup as the opposition planned a new protest to force the socialist leader from power. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)
