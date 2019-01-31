Mogherini: Estableceremos un grupo de contacto por 90 días para organizar elecciones libres en Venezuela

Lapatilla
Federica Mogherini, Alta Representante de la Comisión de la Unión Europea, aseguró este jueves 31 de enero, que dicho órgano creará un “grupo de contacto internacional” por 90 días y establecer las condiciones necesarias para efectuar elecciones libres en Venezuela.
#Venezuela "We have decided the establishment of an international contact group" says @FedericaMog. The objective of this group will be to help achieve a peaceful & democratic solution through fresh credible elections. First ministerial meeting next week. pic.twitter.com/cy9ydY85An
— European External Action Service – EEAS ?? (@eu_eeas) January 31, 2019