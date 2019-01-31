Mogherini: Estableceremos un grupo de contacto por 90 días para organizar elecciones libres en Venezuela

La jefa de política exterior de la Unión Europea, Federica Mogherini, celebra una conferencia de prensa después de una reunión de la Unión Africana y la Unión Europea en Bruselas, Bélgica, el 22 de enero de 2019. REUTERS / Francois Lenoir

 

Federica Mogherini, Alta Representante de la Comisión de la Unión Europea, aseguró este jueves 31 de enero, que dicho órgano creará un “grupo de contacto internacional” por 90 días y establecer las condiciones necesarias para efectuar elecciones libres en Venezuela.

