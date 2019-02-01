Pence apoya movilización de este #2Feb convocada por Juan Guaidó

El vicepresidente de EEUU, Mike Pence, expresó su apoyo a la movilización convocada para este sábado en respaldo al presidente (E) de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó.

lapatilla.com

El vicemandatario compartió un video en su cuenta de Twitter junto a unas palabras dirigidas a los venezolanos. “Al hacer oír sus voces mañana (sábado), a toda la buena gente de Venezuela. Ustedes van con el autor de la libertad (Juan Guaidó), quien dijo “no tenga miedo; firmes y verán la liberación que el Señor les traerá hoy, “porque donde está el espíritu del Señor, hay libertad”.

As you make your voices heard tomorrow, to all the good people of Venezuela – You go with the Author of Freedom, who said “do not be afraid; stand firm and you will see the deliverance the Lord will bring you today,” “for where the spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty.” pic.twitter.com/OsSHNHs5ek

— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) 1 de febrero de 2019