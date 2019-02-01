Pence apoya movilización de este #2Feb convocada por Juan Guaidó

El vicepresidente de EE. UU. Mike Pence se dirige a la Organización de Estados Americanos en la sede de la OEA en Washington, EE.UU., el 7 de mayo de 2018. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

 

El vicepresidente de EEUU, Mike Pence, expresó su apoyo a la movilización convocada para este sábado en respaldo al presidente (E) de Venezuela, Juan Guaidó.

lapatilla.com

El vicemandatario compartió un video en su cuenta de Twitter junto a unas palabras dirigidas a los venezolanos. “Al hacer oír sus voces mañana (sábado), a toda la buena gente de Venezuela. Ustedes van con el autor de la libertad (Juan Guaidó), quien dijo “no tenga miedo; firmes y verán la liberación que el Señor les traerá hoy, “porque donde está el espíritu del Señor, hay libertad”.