Islandia reconoce a Juan Guaidó como presidente encargado de Venezuela

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales

Guðlaugur Thor, ministro de relaciones exteriores de Islandia, informó este lunes que su país reconoce a Juan Guaidó como presidente encargado de Venezuela, e insta a que se convoquen elecciones libres en Venezuela.

“Islandia apoya Juan Guaidó como Presidente interino de Venezuela. Ahora deben llamarse elecciones libres y justas y se respetará la voluntad del pueblo”, anunció el ministro en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

LaPatilla.com