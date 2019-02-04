Islandia reconoce a Juan Guaidó como presidente encargado de Venezuela

Lapatilla
Guðlaugur Thor, ministro de relaciones exteriores de Islandia, informó este lunes que su país reconoce a Juan Guaidó como presidente encargado de Venezuela, e insta a que se convoquen elecciones libres en Venezuela.
“Islandia apoya Juan Guaidó como Presidente interino de Venezuela. Ahora deben llamarse elecciones libres y justas y se respetará la voluntad del pueblo”, anunció el ministro en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
Iceland supports @jguaido as the Interim President of Venezuela. Free and fair elections should now be called and the will of the people respected.
— Guðlaugur Þór (@GudlaugurThor) February 4, 2019
LaPatilla.com