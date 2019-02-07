Actor de la serie “Modern Family” visitó a los venezolanos refugiados en Colombia (videos)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

El actor estadounidense, Jesse Tyler Ferguson quien interpreta a Mitchell Pritchett en la serie de televisión “Modern Family” visitó a los venezolanos refugiados en la frontera colombiana.

lapatilla.com

Ferguson recorrió las calles de Colombia junto Justin Mikita durante una misión de la agencia de refugiados de la Organización de la Naciones Unidas.

It started out as a few tents….

… now this community kitchen has:

? prepping stations

? shower facilities

?? a full dining hall

????? psycho-social support

? capacity for 5,000 meals per day.@jessetyler got to see it all firsthand ? pic.twitter.com/17BdByQjul

— UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) 6 de febrero de 2019