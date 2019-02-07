Actor de la serie “Modern Family” visitó a los venezolanos refugiados en Colombia (videos)

El actor estadounidense, Jesse Tyler Ferguson quien interpreta a Mitchell Pritchett en la serie de televisión “Modern Family” visitó a los venezolanos refugiados en la frontera colombiana.
Ferguson recorrió las calles de Colombia junto Justin Mikita durante una misión de la agencia de refugiados de la Organización de la Naciones Unidas.
It started out as a few tents….
… now this community kitchen has:
? prepping stations
? shower facilities
?? a full dining hall
????? psycho-social support
? capacity for 5,000 meals per day.@jessetyler got to see it all firsthand ? pic.twitter.com/17BdByQjul
30,000 Venezuelans cross this bridge each day.
5,000 use the crossing to start a journey to find a new home.
Last week @jessetyler joined them at the border. pic.twitter.com/nVvTqATKzd
This past week, @JustinMikita and I joined @Refugees in Colombia. Over 3 million people have made this long journey to find a better life. pic.twitter.com/JBJYan1xQj
