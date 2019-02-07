Actor de la serie “Modern Family” visitó a los venezolanos refugiados en Colombia (videos)

Foto vía @jessetyler

 

El actor estadounidense, Jesse Tyler Ferguson quien interpreta a Mitchell Pritchett en la serie de televisión “Modern Family” visitó a los venezolanos refugiados en la frontera colombiana.

Ferguson recorrió las calles de Colombia junto Justin Mikita durante una misión de la agencia de refugiados de la Organización de la Naciones Unidas.

 

 

 

 

 

 