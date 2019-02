Almirante Faller: Comando Sur está preparado para proteger personal e instalaciones de EEUU en Venezuela si es necesario

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

El almirante Craig Faller Comando Sur aseguró que el organismo está preparado para proteger personal e instalaciones de Estados Unidos en Venezuela si es necesario.

lapatilla.com

Adm. Craig Faller at #SASC : Regarding #Venezuela crisis, “SOUTHCOM is supporting diplomatic efforts & are prepared to protect U.S. personnel & diplomatic facilities if necessary.” pic.twitter.com/P2TiC9VA28

Adm. Faller at #SASC: “I saw impacts of #Venezuela crisis while visiting #USNSComfort’s medical mission. The solidarity & compassion of the int’l team made a lasting difference in the lives of thousands. The U.S. provided comfort while Russia flew nuclear capable bombers.” pic.twitter.com/EMw2wLvEMZ

— US Southern Command (@Southcom) February 7, 2019