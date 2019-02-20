Así va quedando la tarima del Venezuela Aid Live (FOTOS) Lapatilla febrero 20 2019, 3:27 pmPosteado en: Internacionales, TitularesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Trabajadores montan la tarima para el próximo concierto “Venezuela Aid Live” en el puente transfronterizo Tienditas entre Colombia y Venezuela en Cucuta, Colombia, 20 de febrero de 2019. Foto: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez Workers set up a platform for the upcoming concert “Venezuela Aid Live” at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez Workers set up a platform for the upcoming concert “Venezuela Aid Live” at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez Workers set up a platform for the upcoming concert “Venezuela Aid Live” at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez Workers set up a platform for the upcoming concert “Venezuela Aid Live” at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez