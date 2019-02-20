Así va quedando la tarima del Venezuela Aid Live (FOTOS)

Posteado en:  Internacionales, Titulares

Trabajadores montan la tarima para el próximo concierto “Venezuela Aid Live” en el puente transfronterizo Tienditas entre Colombia y Venezuela en Cucuta, Colombia, 20 de febrero de 2019.

Foto: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Workers set up a platform for the upcoming concert “Venezuela Aid Live” at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Workers set up a platform for the upcoming concert “Venezuela Aid Live” at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Workers set up a platform for the upcoming concert “Venezuela Aid Live” at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Workers set up a platform for the upcoming concert “Venezuela Aid Live” at Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez