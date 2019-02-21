FOTOS: Así llegó a Curazao el cargamento de ayuda humanitaria de Miami para Venezuela

Lapatilla
febrero 21 2019, 6:34 pm
Workers load food and medicals aid for Venezuela from a US Boeing 767 aircraft shortly after landing at the Hato International Airport in Willemstad, Curacao in the Netherlands Antilles on February 21, 2019. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)
Un avión que transportaba alimentos y ayuda médica de Estados Unidos para Venezuela aterrizó este jueves en la isla caribeña de Curazao.
Los reporteros de AFP vieron aterrizar el aparato en el aeropuerto de Curazao, uno de los puntos focales del enfrentamiento entre el presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, que rechaza la ayuda humanitaria extranjera, y el autoproclamado jefe de Estado interino, Juan Guaidó, que la solicitó.
A Venezuelan woman takes photos as a US Boeing 767 aircraft carrying food and medical aid for Venezuela lands at the Hato International Airport in Willemstad, Curacao in the Netherlands Antilles on February 21, 2019. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)
A US Boeing 767 aircraft carrying food and medical aid for Venezuela is pictured shortly before landing at the Hato International Airport in Willemstad, Curacao in the Netherlands Antilles on February 21, 2019. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)
A US Boeing 767 aircraft carrying food and medical aid for Venezuela is pictured shortly after landing at the Hato International Airport in Willemstad, Curacao in the Netherlands Antilles on February 21, 2019. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)
A US Boeing 767 aircraft carrying food and medical aid for Venezuela is pictured shortly after landing at the Hato International Airport in Willemstad, Curacao in the Netherlands Antilles on February 21, 2019. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)
A US Boeing 767 aircraft carrying food and medical aid for Venezuela is pictured shortly after landing at the Hato International Airport in Willemstad, Curacao in the Netherlands Antilles on February 21, 2019. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)
Workers load food and medicals aid for Venezuela from a US Boeing 767 aircraft shortly after landing at the Hato International Airport in Willemstad, Curacao in the Netherlands Antilles on February 21, 2019. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)
Workers load food and medicals aid for Venezuela from a US Boeing 767 aircraft shortly after landing at the Hato International Airport in Willemstad, Curacao in the Netherlands Antilles on February 21, 2019. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)
A worker loads food and medicals aid for Venezuela from a US Boeing 767 aircraft shortly after landing at the Hato International Airport in Willemstad, Curacao in the Netherlands Antilles on February 21, 2019. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP)