Caerás nocaut con esta mami: Exreina de belleza confirma su próximo combate de boxeo (Fotos)

La exmodelo de trajes de baño Australiana Avril Mathie, devenida pugilista profesional, confirmó en su cuenta de Instagram que subirá al cuadrilátero este 2 de marzo para disputar su próxima pelea de boxeo, publica RT.
“¡Sí, anuncio que MTK Global programó mi próximo combate! ¡2 de marzo! Estoy muy entusiasmada y agradecida por la oportunidad de último momento en un show que ya estaba completo”, escribió Mathie. Y añadió: “Los convencí de que valdrá la pena, ya que venderé un montón de entradas”.
La deportista se mantiene invicta tras sus primeros tres combates profesionales. Obtuvo dos victorias, pero en su tercera pelea en octubre pasado por el título vacante de peso gallo femenino de la Federación de Boxeo de Estados Unidos, solo consiguió un empate ante la rival Samantha Salazar.
En el transcurso de su carrera de modelaje, Mathie ganó gran cantidad de títulos: Miss Hawaiian Tropic Australia en 2012, Miss Swimsuit USA International en 2014 y Las Vegas International Model Search el año siguiente.
It might be NYE but it’s also Monday which means go time for me 💪🏽 Ran a fast 3 miles this morning, after which my legs were weak af, but rubbed on some CBD pain relief invigorating salve from @purespectrumhemp and they were good and ready to hit the boxing gym. I plan on getting in 15 sessions this week (over 6 days), so CBD, stretching, dosing up on collagen and having good nutrition are my essentials to make sure I make it through feeling energetic and without seizing up or injuring myself haha. Game changer 🙌🏽 . . And the code “champ” gets you 10% off at the @purespectrumhemp checkout 🤙🏽 Happy New Year!! . . #cbdheals #athletelife #essentials #gamechanger #mondaymotivation #riseandgrind #nodaysoff #goals #boxinggirl #championlifestyle #purespectrumcbd #cbd #recovery #happynewyear
Sin embargo, en 2018 optó por dejar atrás los certámenes de belleza y las pasarelas para iniciar su carrera como luchadora profesional. Y Después de 20 peleas como aficionada, pasó a competir como profesional.
When you get comfortable with being uncomfortable, fear disappears and you become unstoppable. Forcing yourself to spend little extra time in that "think you can't" zone is as good for the mind as it is for the muscles 👌🏽😬💪🏽😏 P.S battle ropes have been the best "broken foot" whole-body HIIT cardio 🙌🏽🙌🏽