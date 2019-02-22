LAS FOTOS satelitales del Venezuela Aid Live Lapatilla febrero 22 2019, 6:58 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, EntretenimientoCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) La agencia Reuters y la agencia EFE publicaron las fotos satelitales del concierto Venezuela Aid Live. People attending the “Venezuela Live Aid” concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, is shown in this DigitalGlobe satellite image, February 22, 2019. Courtesy Satellite image©2019 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT. People attending the “Venezuela Live Aid” concert at the Tienditas cross-border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, is shown in this DigitalGlobe satellite image, February 22, 2019. Courtesy Satellite image©2019 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT. Cucuta (Colombia), 22/02/2019.- A handout photo made available by DigitalGlobeís WorldView-2 satellite showing shows the ‘Venezuela Aid Live’ concert in progress, hosted by Richard Branson, with large crowds of people gathered near the Las Tienditas bridge on the Colombian side of the border, 22 February 2019. The imagery also shows the preparations for the rival concert on the Venezuela side of the bridge which is reportedly scheduled to begin in several hours. The concert ‘Venezuela Aid Live’, has the participation of at least 32 artists from a dozen countries, aiming to promote humanitarian aid to support Venezuelans affected by the crisis in their country and raise 100 million US dollars for the needy. EFE/EPA/DIGITALGLOBE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: Satellite image ©2019 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company. – NO CROPPING HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Cucuta (Colombia), 22/02/2019.- A handout photo made available by DigitalGlobeís WorldView-2 satellite showing shows the ‘Venezuela Aid Live’ concert in progress, hosted by Richard Branson, with large crowds of people gathered near the Las Tienditas bridge on the Colombian side of the border, 22 February 2019. The imagery also shows the preparations for the rival concert on the Venezuela side of the bridge which is reportedly scheduled to begin in several hours. The concert ‘Venezuela Aid Live’, has the participation of at least 32 artists from a dozen countries, aiming to promote humanitarian aid to support Venezuelans affected by the crisis in their country and raise 100 million US dollars for the needy. EFE/EPA/DIGITALGLOBE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: Satellite image ©2019 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company. – NO CROPPING HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Cucuta (Colombia), 22/02/2019.- A handout photo made available by DigitalGlobeís WorldView-2 satellite showing shows the ‘Venezuela Aid Live’ concert in progress, hosted by Richard Branson, with large crowds of people gathered near the Las Tienditas bridge on the Colombian side of the border, 22 February 2019. The imagery also shows the preparations for the rival concert on the Venezuela side of the bridge which is reportedly scheduled to begin in several hours. The concert ‘Venezuela Aid Live’, has the participation of at least 32 artists from a dozen countries, aiming to promote humanitarian aid to support Venezuelans affected by the crisis in their country and raise 100 million US dollars for the needy. EFE/EPA/DIGITALGLOBE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: Satellite image ©2019 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company. – NO CROPPING HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES Cucuta (Colombia), 22/02/2019.- A handout photo made available by DigitalGlobeís WorldView-2 satellite showing shows the ‘Venezuela Aid Live’ concert in progress, hosted by Richard Branson, with large crowds of people gathered near the Las Tienditas bridge on the Colombian side of the border, 22 February 2019. The concert ‘Venezuela Aid Live’, has the participation of at least 32 artists from a dozen countries, aiming to promote humanitarian aid to support Venezuelans affected by the crisis in their country and raise 100 million US dollars for the needy. EFE/EPA/DIGITALGLOBE / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: Satellite image ©2019 DigitalGlobe, a Maxar company. – NO CROPPING HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES