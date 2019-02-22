El actor Wilmer Valderrama lamentó no poder asistir la concierto por la ayuda humanitaria (video)

El actor venezolano residido en Estados Unidos, Wilmer Valderrama lamentó no poder asistir la concierto por la ayuda humanitaria para Venezuela desde la ciudad fronteriza de Cúcuta.
lapatilla.com
Sin embargo, Valderrama agradeció el apoyo de numerosos artistas que manifestaran su respaldo, asistiendo y actuando durante el evento este 22 de febrero.
#Español #Venezuela is suffering. Not that long ago, it was the wealthiest country in #SouthAmerica. Now it is facing the worst humanitarian crisis in the Western Hemisphere. • Over 3 million Venezuelans have been displaced in the region – a number that is growing every day. #VenezuelaAidLive is an international concert that will bring global attention to this unacceptable and preventable crisis and raise funds for essential humanitarian aid for Venezuelan #refugees. Please visit http://www.VenezuelaAidLive.com to make a donation and show your support.