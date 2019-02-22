El actor Wilmer Valderrama lamentó no poder asistir la concierto por la ayuda humanitaria (video)

Wilmer Valderrama
Foto: Wilmer Valderrama / Captura

 

El actor venezolano residido en Estados Unidos, Wilmer Valderrama lamentó no poder asistir la concierto por la ayuda humanitaria para Venezuela desde la ciudad fronteriza de Cúcuta.

lapatilla.com

Sin embargo, Valderrama agradeció el apoyo de numerosos artistas que manifestaran su respaldo, asistiendo y actuando durante el evento este 22 de febrero.

 

 