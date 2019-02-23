#EnVivo por LaPatilla y Vpi TV Camiones con ayuda humanitaria intentan atravesar el Puente Simón Bolívar Lapatilla febrero 23 2019, 3:58 pmPosteado en: ActualidadCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) #EnVivo por LaPatilla y Vpi TV Camiones con ayuda humanitaria intentan atravesar el Puente Simón Bolívar