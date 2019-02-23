La peor FOTO: Las tres gandolas de ayuda humanitaria quemadas por el chavismo Lapatilla febrero 23 2019, 3:17 pmPosteado en: Actualidad, NacionalesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Una imagen aérea da cuenta del terrible acto de maldad por parte de las fuerzas militares chavistas. Tres gandolas con ayuda humanitaria reducidas a cenizas.