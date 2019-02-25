¡AWWWW!… un perrito triste y llorando viendo El Rey León cuando muere Mufasa Lapatilla febrero 25 2019, 1:45 pmPosteado en: Curiosidades, TitularesCompártelo:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) Aunque usted no lo crea. Un humano grabó a su perro mientras veían la escena de “El Rey León” donde muere Mufasa.