Oscars 2019: Lista completa de ganadores

La 91ª edición de los Premios Oscar llevó a cabo este domingo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, la primera ceremonia que no contó con un presentador.

Green Book ha ganado el Oscar a la mejor película en una noche en la que Cuarón ha obtenido tres premios. El director de Roma también se ha llevado las estatuillas por mejor dirección, fotografía y película de habla extranjera. Olivia Colman, mejor actriz, y Rami Malek, mejor actor.

Lista completa de todos los ganadores de los Premios Oscar 2019

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Marina de Tavira, “Roma”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk” (GANADORA)

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Free Solo (GANADOR)

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE

Border (Goran Lundstrom and Pamela Goldammer)

Mary Queen of Scots (Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher and Jessica Brooks)

Vice (Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe and Patricia DeHaney) (GANADORA)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)

Black Panther (Ruth Carter) (GANADORA)

The Favourite (Sandy Powell)

Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)

Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Black Panther (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart) (GANADORA)

The Favourite (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton)

First Man (Nathan Crowly and Kathy Lucas)

Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre and Gordon Sim)

Roma (Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez)

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Cold War (Lukasz Zal)

The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)

Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)

Roma (Alfonso Cuaron) (GANADOR)

A Star is Born (Matthew Libatique)

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

Black Panther (Benjamin A Burtt and Steve Boeddeker)

Bohemian Rhapsody (John Warhurst and Nia Hartstone) (GANADORA)

First Man (Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan)

A Quiet Place (Ethan Van der Ryn and Erik Aadahi)

Roma (Sergio Diaz and Skip Lievsay)

MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Black Panther (Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor and Peter Devlin)

Bohemian Rhapsody (Paul Massey, Tim Cavagin and John Casali) (GANADORA)

First Man (Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montano, Ai-Ling Lee and Mary H. Ellis)

Roma (Skip Lievsay, Craig Henighan and José Antonio Garcia)

A Star Is Born (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Jason Ruder and Steve Morrow)

MEJOR PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

“Capernaum” (Líbano)

“Shoplifters” (Japón)

“Cold War” (Polonia)

“Never Look Away” (Alemania)

“Roma” (México) (GANADORA)

MEJOR EDICIÓN DE VIDEO

BlackkKlansman (Bary Alexander Brown)

Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman) (GANADOR)

The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Green Book (Patrick J. Don Vito)

Vice (Hank Corwin)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”(GANADOR)

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Sam Elliott, “A Star Is Born”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

“Incredibles 2” (“Los increíbles 2”)

“Isle of Dogs” (“Isla de perros”)

“Mirai” (“Mirai, mi hermana pequeña”)

“Ralph Breaks the Internet” (“Wifi Ralph”)

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (“Spider-Man: Un nuevo universo”) (GANADORA)

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO

Animal Behavior

Bao 8 (GANADOR)

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

MEJOR CORTO DOCUMENTAL

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence (GANADORA)

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man (GANADORA)

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

MEJOR CORTO DE ACCIÓN REAL

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin (GANADORA)

MEJOR ACTOR

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody” (GANADOR)

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

The Favourite, Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

First Reformed, Paul Schrader

Green Book, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, and Peter Farrelly (GANADORA)

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

Vice, Adam McKay

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

BlacKkKlansman, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott, and Spike Lee (GANADORA)

Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

If Beale Street Could Talk, Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters

MEJOR MÚSICA ORIGINAL

Black Panther (GANADORA)

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born (GANADORA)

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Glenn Close, “The Wife” (“La esposa” o “La buena esposa”)

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite” (GANADORA)

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” (“¿Podrás perdonarme?”)

MEJOR PELÍCULA

“Black Panther” (“Pantera Negra”)

“BlacKkKlansman” (“Infiltrado del KKKlan”)

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

“The Favourite” (“La favorita”)

“Green Book” (“Green Book: Una amistad sin fronteras”) (GANADORA)

“Roma”

“A Star Is Born” (“Nace una estrella” o “Ha nacido una estrella”)

“Vice” (“El vicepresidente: Más allá del poder” o “El vicio del poder”)

