A pesar del cierre fronterizo, 14 brasileños fueron autorizados a cruzar Pacaraima por motivos de salud (FOTOS)

Brazilian people, part of 14 Brazilians who were authorized to cross the border for health reasons, are pictured as they cross from Venezuela to Brazil at the border, in Pacaraima, Brazil February 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

 

Un total de 14 brasileños fueron autorizados a cruzar la frontera por motivos de salud. Algunos fueron fotografiados mientras cruzaban de Venezuela a Brasil en la frontera, en Pacaraima.

