Rick Scott: Inaceptable que detengan a Cody Weddle por informar sobre el regreso Guaidó a Venezuela

Posteado en:  Actualidad, Internacionales
Los senadores  de Florida, Rick Scott y Marco Rubio. |  Foto: MANDEL NGAN / AFP

 

Rick Scott, senador de EEUU por Florida, condenó este miércoles que el régimen de Maduro haya detenido al periodista norteamericano Cody Weddle.

lapatilla.com

El parlamentario calificó de inaceptable que la Dirección General de Contrainteligencia Militar (Dgcim) atacara al reportero. “Totalmente inaceptable para Nicolás Maduro y sus matones a detener a Cody Weddle por informar sobre el regreso exitoso del legítimo presidente encargado venezolano Juan Guaidó”, comentó.

Scott añadió que el periodista “debe ser liberado inmediatamente y EEUU no soportará ese tipo de intimidación”.