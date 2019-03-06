Rick Scott: Inaceptable que detengan a Cody Weddle por informar sobre el regreso Guaidó a Venezuela

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Rick Scott, senador de EEUU por Florida, condenó este miércoles que el régimen de Maduro haya detenido al periodista norteamericano Cody Weddle.

lapatilla.com

El parlamentario calificó de inaceptable que la Dirección General de Contrainteligencia Militar (Dgcim) atacara al reportero. “Totalmente inaceptable para Nicolás Maduro y sus matones a detener a Cody Weddle por informar sobre el regreso exitoso del legítimo presidente encargado venezolano Juan Guaidó”, comentó.

Completely unacceptable for @NicolasMaduro and his thugs to detain @WPLGLocal10’s Cody Weddle for reporting on the successful return of the legitimate Venezuelan President @jguaido.

He must be released immediately and the U.S. will not stand for this kind of intimidation! https://t.co/IiR0qpXO51

— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) 6 de marzo de 2019